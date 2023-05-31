MARVEL SNAP Explained: What Is The Living Tribunal?

One of the biggest drawbacks to The Living Tribunal in decks is that it's an expensive card that comes out quite late in the game, when higher Power cards normally get played. To mitigate that problem, players can use cards that give bonus Energy, such as Electro and Psylocke, to force a little more out than they might have otherwise. Mr. Negative is also a great choice, as his ability swaps the Power and Cost of all cards in a deck. When paired with Mystique and Iron Man—who have zero Power—that makes for a cheap and tough deck.

In terms of locations, The Living Tribunal is one of the most useful cards in MARVEL SNAP, since its ability allows a player to take locations that might otherwise be inaccessible. Those locations include places where there are restrictions on what cards can be played in addition to those locked down by such cards as Professor X and Storm. Outside of those places, The Living Tribunal can take advantage of Mojoworld to spread a potential 100 Power across the board, or locations such as Nidavellir, Shuri’s Lab, and Muir Island, which increase the Power of cards played at them.