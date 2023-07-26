MARVEL SNAP Explained: Who Is Legion?

While all those cards are potentially excellent pairings with Legion, Hot and Featured Locations should have the biggest influence on decks built around him. For example, Legion can be slotted into a deck based around destroy effects when Rickety Bridge, Death’s Domain, or Altar of Death are occurring more frequently to make the cards standard to that archetype more effective. Pretty much any location can work for Legion, provided the deck in which he’s being played is adjusted to take advantage of what’s more likely to come up. Otherwise, Legion can also cause a lot of problems when The Bar With No Name is occurring more frequently, as if played there at the end of the game, he can pretty easily win a match for his player, since that location is won by those with the lowest Power.

Although Legion’s abilities make him formidable, there are a few potentially strong counters to him. The best card to stop Legion in advance is Cosmo, who can be used to keep his On Reveal ability from being activated at a specific location. After he’s in play, Scarlet Witch, Storm, Rhino, Magik, and the Reality Stone can all change locations to something other than what his player thought would work best for them. Additionally, Snowguard’s Hawk and Bear forms can be useful in getting around Legion.

While most locations can be turned to Legion’s advantage, Knowhere and Deep Space prevent his On Reveal ability from working, greatly reducing his usefulness. Players should also be mindful of what deck their opponent is playing, since choosing the wrong location for Legion might accidentally help them.