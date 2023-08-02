MARVEL SNAP Explained: Who Is Mirage?

A 2-Cost, 2-Power card, Mirage has an On Reveal ability that creates a copy of the lowest-Cost card in an opponent’s hand and gives it to her player with an additional 2 Power. While Mirage’s Cost-to-Power ratio is a bit low, her ability, when used in the right deck, is a formidable one.

The best Mirage decks take advantage of her On Reveal ability. That means she works well in decks focused on powering up Devil Dinosaur, whose Ongoing ability gives him additional Power for each card in his player’s hands. Agent 13, Cable, and White Queen, who all have effects similar to those of Mirage, are generally part of those decks. Mirage, though, has something of an edge over those cards thanks to her ability adding 2 Power to the character she copies.