MARVEL SNAP Explained: Who Is Silk?
Find out her comic origins and best strategies for playing in the hit game MARVEL SNAP!
Since its launch, MARVEL SNAP has introduced new playstyles to the game and refined existing mechanics further to let gamers try and win their way. Now, with the release of Silk as part of the Spider-Versus season, the game is changing once again thanks to her comics-inspired ability. With that in mind, here’s what you need to know about Silk in MARVEL SNAP and the comics.
Playing Silk in MARVEL SNAP
A 2-Cost, 5-Power card, Silk’s ability causes her to move to another location when either player puts a card down where she is. In general, Silk is a solid addition to many different types of decks due to her high Power and low Cost. However, there are some cards she’ll synergize with better than others.
The decks Silk works best in will center around move effects. While there are lots of different ways to build that kind of deck, Silk works best with Kraven, who gains Power whenever a card moves to his location. Silk also makes a great partner for Miles Morales, whose Cost reduces from 4 to 1 if any cards moved on the previous turn. In both cases, Silk proves advantageous because of how easily she moves. Outside of those two, Silk works well with Storm, whose On Reveal ability changes a location to Flooded, and Zero, who can remove her ability in cases where players might not want her jumping around freely.
Locations are where Silk’s real utility reveals itself. Since moving her to a different location isn’t particularly hard, players can use Silk in any deck to get a powerful card down on such difficult-to-access places as the Sanctum Sanctorum, Flooded, and Kyln. In many cases, 5 Power can make the difference between winning or losing those spots.
Silk also isn’t particularly easy to counter. Her ability is neither an On Reveal nor an Ongoing, meaning common counters such as Cosmo and Enchantress don’t affect her. However, she is still vulnerable to Kingpin, whose ability causes cards moved to his location on turn 6 to be destroyed. While that’s a relatively small window, Kingpin makes that last turn a risky one for Silk. Outside of Kingpin, cards that reduce Power—such as Hazmat and Scorpion—can be helpful in making Silk weaker, and thus less effective.
Although Silk works well with a lot of different board configurations, there are a few locations that can cause her a lot of problems. Fisk’s Tower is the biggest, as that spot destroys any card that’s moved there. The Bar With No Name can also be a problem, as the peron with the least Power wins that location. As such, having Silk land there by surprise make a game much more difficult to win. To make sure Silk’s ability won’t cause any problems, players should make sure to read the descriptions for any Hot or Featured Locations and weigh the pros and cons of having her in a deck at any given time.
Silk in the Comics
Created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, Cindy Moon, AKA Silk, debuted in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2014) #1. Moon has many of the same powers as Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man, as she was bitten by the same radioactive spider that gave him his abilities. However, due to the threat posed by Morlun and the Inheritors, a group of vampire-like beings that fed on those with spider-based powers, Moon ended up locked in a bunker for her safety. Spider-Man eventually freed her, setting into motion the events of the SPIDER-VERSE (2014) crossover, which saw the Inheritors battling against Moon, Parker, and various people with spider-based powers.
Silk’s ability in MARVEL SNAP reflects her history in the comics in a few ways. During the SPIDER-VERSE crossover, the Inheritors hunted Moon with specific ferocity, as she was a special being known as The Bride. Due to that designation, the Inheritors needed to defeat Moon to ensure their victory. This led to Silk having to flee whatever universe she was in every time a member of the Inheritors arrived at her location, which clearly connects to her MARVEL SNAP power.
Silk’s ability in MARVEL SNAP also reflects her comics history more generally as a person with spider-based powers. Miles Morales and Spider-Man both have powers that are based around movement. In the case of the former, Miles benefits from other cards moving, while Spider-Man impedes the ability to play cards. Silk’s powers thus align with her fellow spider-people in MARVEL SNAP.
The artwork for Silk in MARVEL SNAP is also incredibly comics accurate, with the main card showing the most common iteration of the hero’s costume. In her original appearances, Silk spun her own costume out of webbing before getting an actual superhero suit. SILK (2015) #1 then further tweaked the design of that suit, resulting in the one shown on the card. Additionally, several alternate designs for Silk in MARVEL SNAP showcase artwork right from the comic, copying variant covers for SILK (2021) #1 and SILK (2022) #2, by Jungguen Yoon and InHyuk Lee, respectively.