MARVEL SNAP Explained: Who Is Silk?

Locations are where Silk’s real utility reveals itself. Since moving her to a different location isn’t particularly hard, players can use Silk in any deck to get a powerful card down on such difficult-to-access places as the Sanctum Sanctorum, Flooded, and Kyln. In many cases, 5 Power can make the difference between winning or losing those spots.

Silk also isn’t particularly easy to counter. Her ability is neither an On Reveal nor an Ongoing, meaning common counters such as Cosmo and Enchantress don’t affect her. However, she is still vulnerable to Kingpin, whose ability causes cards moved to his location on turn 6 to be destroyed. While that’s a relatively small window, Kingpin makes that last turn a risky one for Silk. Outside of Kingpin, cards that reduce Power—such as Hazmat and Scorpion—can be helpful in making Silk weaker, and thus less effective.

Although Silk works well with a lot of different board configurations, there are a few locations that can cause her a lot of problems. Fisk’s Tower is the biggest, as that spot destroys any card that’s moved there. The Bar With No Name can also be a problem, as the peron with the least Power wins that location. As such, having Silk land there by surprise make a game much more difficult to win. To make sure Silk’s ability won’t cause any problems, players should make sure to read the descriptions for any Hot or Featured Locations and weigh the pros and cons of having her in a deck at any given time.