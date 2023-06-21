MARVEL SNAP Explained: Who Is Spider-Ham?

As for locations, Spider-Ham is a relatively neutral card in that regard. Due to his low Cost, he’s a great choice for filling up such locations as The Raft, Mojoworld, and The Sacred Timeline, since they reward players for getting cards down on them quickly. He can also be put on the Quantum Tunnel to trigger his effect and then replace him with something more useful. Otherwise, he’s a prime candidate for Gamma Lab, as that location can turn him into a 12-Power card.

There are a few ways to stop Spider-Ham, though most revolve around having specific types of decks. Infinaut and Giganto, for example, both have abilities that are meant to make them harder to play due to their high Power. Spider-Ham can inadvertently make it easier for an opponent to get them out. Death’s high starting Cost also means she’s the most likely candidate to take a hit when she’s in an opponent’s hand.

Additionally, Spider-Ham does have a few locations for which he’s an unfit choice. Due to the card’s low Cost, Spider-Ham can’t be played at the Hellfire Club. Deep Space and Knowhere also prevent On Reveal effects. Finally, the Pig that Spider-Ham creates has no ability, and thus is a potentially good fit for Washington D.C. or The Sandbar.

Spider-Ham in the Comics