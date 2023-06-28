MARVEL SNAP Explained: Who Is Spider-Man 2099?

A 4-Cost, 6-Power card, Spider-Man 2099’s deadly ability causes him to destroy an enemy card at the first location to which he moves. This effect only happens once. On the surface, the character is formidable, with a good Cost-to-Power ratio. However, due to how specific the activation requirement is for his ability, the best decks featuring Spider-Man 2099 will generally center around move effects.

Due to the importance of move cards in a Spider-Man 2099 deck, players will want to prioritize such characters as Ghost-Spider, Cloak, Iron Fist, Doctor Strange and/or Heimdall. Each of those cards excels at moving friendly characters. From there, Kraven is an excellent choice, as he gains Power when a card moves to his location. Finally, players will want to round out their deck with such other powerhouses of the move archetype as Human Torch, Vulture, Silk and/or Dagger.

There are several locations that work well for Spider-Man 2099, and taking advantage of those could make or break a specific match. Those that are most likely to help the character are Bifrost and New York, as their effects allow for cards to move, thus increasing the chances of activating his effect. Additionally, K’un-Lun can give Spider-Man 2099 an extra 2 Power if he’s moved to it, making him even more formidable.

Despite Spider-Man 2099’s destructive potential, there are a few cards that can thwart him. Kingpin, for example, has an ability that destroys cards moved to his location on turn 6, which can pose major problems for move decks. Armor can also put down a field that keeps cards from being destroyed at her location, rendering his ability ineffective. Additionally, using Spider-Man 2099 against decks that rely on destroy effects is not recommended, as he’ll potentially make opponents more powerful.