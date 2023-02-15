MARVEL SNAP Explained: Who Is White Tiger?

Players unlock White Tiger, a 5-Cost, 1-Power card, relatively early in MARVEL SNAP, with her being earned in the game’s first 14 Collection Levels. While she might not seem particularly strong at first glance, White Tiger has an On Reveal ability that causes her to summon a 7-Power Tiger Spirit card to a different location from the one where she was played. This makes her particularly well-suited to On Reveal decks, and she remains useful even at higher levels of play when properly synergized.

Odin is one of the best cards with which to synergize White Tiger. Also unlocked in the first 14 Collection Levels, Odin is a 6-Cost, 8-Power card with an On Reveal ability that allows him to re-activate the On Reveals of other cards at the location he’s played. This means players can end up with two Tiger Spirits rather than one.

Odin and White Tiger work well with Ironheart, who is a 3-Cost, 0-Power card with an On Reveal effect that boosts the Power of three friendly cards by two. Although players might play Ironheart before White Tiger, they can use Odin to re-activate Ironheart’s On Reveal, potentially buffing the Tiger Spirits in the process.