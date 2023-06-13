MARVEL SNAP Introduces Conquest Mode As a New Feature In Game

The Ultimate Challenge: Infinity Conquest

Unlike the other tiers (which are always available), you can only play the Infinity Conquest during the final week of the season. Save up those Infinity Tickets, and get ready for a wild week of competition. Win, and you’ll be awarded an Infinity-Framed copy of your current Avatar—the ultimate symbol of your triumph. This exclusive reward can only be obtained by conquering the Infinity Conquest.

The Medal Shop: Your Reward Headquarters

The Medal Shop is your one-stop destination for turning hard-earned medals into fantastic rewards. Offering new items each week, the shop provides a selection of rewards for you to enjoy. Most items can only be purchased once. Rack up enough purchases, and you’ll unlock a bonus reward for the season. And with each new season comes a fresh, new Medal Shop.

Battle Mode: The Most-High Skill Way to play MARVEL SNAP

Conquest uses Battle Mode as its format. Battle Mode is different from regular MARVEL SNAP. Battle Mode pits two opponents against each other through multiple rounds. Each player starts with 10 health. Instead of Cubes, what’s at stake is the amount of damage the winner will deal to the loser. If you can deplete your opponent’s health to zero, you win! In Battle Mode, the stakes become front and center. Every SNAP and Retreat takes extra meaning, as every point of health is critical to remaining alive.

﻿Further, each player’s deck is locked for the duration of the Battle. This means you’ll quickly learn what cards are in their deck, and your opponent might be aware of what sneaky tricks you’re hiding. Keeping track of what cards in your deck haven’t been seen by your opponent can make all the difference in whether you can squeeze out an extra SNAP.

Do You Have What It Takes?

Conquest offers an exhilarating new way to play, filled with thrilling challenges, enticing rewards, and new strategy. Are you ready to conquer the tiers and claim your place among the champions? Dive into Conquest today and begin your journey to the top!