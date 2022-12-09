MARVEL SNAP Wins Best Mobile Game of the Year at The Game Awards

Congrats are in order because MARVEL SNAP — the recently launched superpowered card battler — has won Best Mobile Game of the Year at The Game Awards for 2022!

The game, from Nuverse , Second Dinner, and Marvel Entertainment, lets players from over the world can finally experience the adrenaline-pumping, superpowered card battler game that lets fans assemble a Marvel dream team of heroes and villains, before battling their way through the multiverse to glory—all in just three-minute play battles.

MARVEL SNAP gives players the unprecedented ability to summon and unleash more than 1000 cards at launch, featuring many fan-favorite heroes and villains in the Marvel universe. The game brings together stunning art from Marvel's rich 80-year history with beautiful, new original illustrations from many of the world’s most creative artists. Developed by Second Dinner, a team of creators behind some of the world’s best card games, MARVEL SNAP is super easy to pick up, but will take a lifetime for even the best players to master.

MARVEL SNAP is available in 13 languages across the world and available for download now on mobile and early access PC: www.MarvelSnap.com.