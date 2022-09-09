MARVEL SNAP Reveals Launch Date with a Special Announcement from Awkwafina

Oh snap! It's Awkwafina—and she's got some news for you!

Nuverse, Second Dinner and Marvel Entertainment announced today at D23 Expo 2022 that the highly anticipated game, MARVEL SNAP, will launch globally on mobile and PC on October 18th. Players can pre-register for the game now at: https://marvelsnap.com/pre-register.

Watch the new Launch Date Announce trailer featuring none other than Awkwafina!