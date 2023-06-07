MARVEL SNAP Swings Into New Season Spider-Versus

Once there was a spider. This spider's name was Peter and it resided in the basement of scientist May Porker. All was well and good until one fateful day. The when May Porker decided to try out her newest invention...the world's first atomic powered hairdryer. Soaking her hair with water, May set out to revolutionize haircare for days to come. Instead she was bombarded with radiation. Not quite herself, May Parker bit Peter on the head and passed out. Peter suddenly found himself transformed into a pig like May, yet still retaining his spider-like abilities. When May Porker came to, the accident must have scrambled her brains a bit since she seemed to have no memory of Peter ever being a spider. Taking the last name "Porker", Peter then became her nephew and May was none the wiser. Not long after, Peter adopted the crime fighting identity of Spider-Ham!

As Spider-Ham, Peter faced such nefarious foes as Ductor Doom, Bull-Frog, Raven the Hunter, Hogzilla, the Buzzard and the King-Pig! But fear not, true believers! The spectacular Spider-Ham is not alone in his battle against evil! Fighting alongside the likes of Captain Americat, Goose Rider, Hulk-Bunny, the Fantastic Fur, Deerdevil and Iron Mouse our hero is sure to triumph! Now if only J. Jonah Jackal (editor of the Daily Beagle) would lighten up on his harsh articles and trash talking, Peter could enjoy a date with Mary Jane Waterbuffalo.

