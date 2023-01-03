MARVEL SNAP's First Season of 2023 Takes You to The Savage Land
Adventure awaits you this January. Are you ready?
Untamed Beasts, Wild variants, Dangerous locations. BIG. DEADLY. CATS. Welcome to THE SAVAGE LAND, our MOST CONTENT-PACKED SEASON YET! Adventure awaits you this January. Are you ready?
Right after The Power Cosmic, MARVEL SNAP is setting out to explore new territory, with all the dangers it may bring! Step into The Savage Land for a wild ride into this latest season, where you'll find a bunch of new content like the latest character, Zabu, three unique Alex Horley variants, 5 NEW locations, card backs, and much more. We've also got a quick peek into our upcoming feature, Battle Mode. Read on!
SAVAGE LAND SEASON PASS
Unlock tons of new rewards on the Season Pass, including Zabu, starting RIGHT NOW! We can't wait to see what wild decks you build with Ka-Zar’s trusty companion—what 4-Cost cards will you add to your deck? (And don't forget to rock your new card backs & variants too!)
NEW CHARACTER: ZABU
POWERFUL SEASONAL REWARDS!
BRAND NEW SERIES 5 CARDS
MORE. NEW. CARDS. Be ready to meet some ferocious characters from across the MARVEL multiverse! These new cards will be added to Series 5 and available to unlock on the Collection Level Track & Token Shop.
SAURON
While on an expedition to Tierra del Fuego, geneticist/psychologist Dr. Karl Lykos was bitten by a mutated pterodactyl from the prehistoric Savage Land which infected him with a genetic virus that forced upon him the need to drain the life energy of others to survive. Lykos eventually became a hypnotherapist, and constructed a device to help drain his patients’ energies. After absorbing the energy of the mutant Havok, Lykos was transformed for the first time into the pterodactyl-like Sauron, named after the arch-villain of Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings novels.
SHANNA THE SHE-DEVIL
The only daughter of a wealthy diamond miner, Shanna grew up in the Zaire jungles. At age six, Shanna witnessed her father’s accidental fatal shooting of her mother, starting a lifelong loathing of firearms. Traumatized, she moved to America to live with relatives, studying to become a veterinarian; after graduation she worked for the New York Central Park Zoo. The death of a leopard she had raised led Shanna to quit, taking its cubs, Ina and Biri, to raise them in the African Dahomey Reserve, which she protected from poachers and others as “Shanna the She-Devil”.
DAZZLER
A mutant, Alison Blaire AKA Dazzler can manipulate sound into light. The louder the source, the more powerful the output. This can manifest in a variety of different ways. She began by creating her own light shows, but learned that she could blind people with it. Over the years, she figured out how to create holograms and other distractions, plus hard light constructs that can be used as weapons. She can also shoot bursts of light out of her fingers, hands, eyes, and other parts.
Between her X-Men training and her years fighting for survival on Earth and the Mojoverse, Blaire also become a formidable fighter. Even when she loses, though, she seems to have a knack for coming back from the brink of death.
SHADOW KING
One of the most mysterious and powerful mutants in existence, the ancient called the Shadow King—sometimes known as Amahl Farouk—has terrorized humanity since the days of early man. The telepathic terror has been a frequent and notably cruel foe of the X-Men in his never-ending quest to rule the astral plane, while enslaving as many people as possible with his superior psionic abilities.
So, when can you expect new cards?
You can expect new cards to release on a weekly cadence - starting with Silver Surfer’s release as a Series 5 card on January 4th.
- January 4th: Silver Surfer - Series 5 Release
- January 10th: Sauron - Series 5 Release
- January 17th: Shanna - Series 5 Release
- January 24th: Dazzler - Series 5 Release
- January 31st: Shadow King - Series 5 Release
Series 5 releases appear in the Token Shop and from Collector’s Reserves.
BRAND NEW LOCATIONS
If all the new cards released this month don’t dazzle you, it wouldn't be a new season without new locations from the MARVEL multiverse. Savage Land introduces some truly wild locations that will shake up your matches.
- Rickety Bridge: After each turn, if there is more than one card here, destroy them.
- Altar of Death: When you play a card here, destroy it to get +2 Energy next turn.
- Eternity Range: After turn 3, add a Rock to the losing player's side.
- Plunder Castle: Only cards that cost 6 can be played here.
- Collapsed Mine: Fill this location with Rocks. Skip a turn to destroy your Rocks.
Fun Fact: Trivia fans can try playing Savage Land Location Name or Death Metal Band Name—It stumps us every time.
BRAND NEW VARIANTS
January brings 20+ new variants to the game by notable artists such as Dan Hipp, Max Grecke, and Giulio Rincione. If you’re a fan of Fantasy Art, Comic Book Covers, Card Game Art, or Heavy Metal Album Covers - This is YOUR month! We’re releasing 10+ new Variants by the legend Alex Horley. Some of our favorites include:
- Storm (Season Pass)
- Ka-Zar (Season Pass)
- Zabu (Season Pass)
- She-Hulk (Super Rare)
- Shuri (Super Rare)
- Enchantress (Rare)
Keep a lookout for these and more in the game!
BUNDLES OF
PREHISTORIC PROPORTIONS
Available for a limited time, two exclusive bundles! They are:
Primal Masterpiece Bundle
- Sabretooth Horley Variant & Avatar
- White Tiger Horley Variant & Avatar
- Kraven Horley Variant & Avatar
- 155 Sabretooth Boosters
- 155 White Tiger Boosters
- 155 Kraven Boosters
- 1,500 Credits
Dino-Sized Bundle
- Devil Dinosaur Horley Variant & Avatar
- Title: Please Do Not Step on Me
- 310 Devil Dinosaur Boosters
- 5,000 Credits
WHEW! That's a lot of new content—and there's even more! Keep an eye out on social media for more details about the upcoming BATTLE MODE release!
