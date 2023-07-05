MARVEL SNAP's New Season Takes Flight with Rise of the Phoenix

Danielle "Dani" Moonstar was first introduced into the X-Men world as a member of the Cheyenne Nation. Her grandfather urged her to learn how to use her powers from Professor X, but she did not trust him. It wasn’t until her grandfather was murdered by henchmen from the Hellfire Club that Moonstar goes to learn from Professor X.

She takes on the codename Psyche and becomes a member of the New Mutants. Even when she’s wearing the X-Men uniform, she remains true to her Cheyenne identity and does not forget where she comes from.

Moonstar’s initial powers included the ability to create realistic illusions based on people’s emotions. She could manifest those visions into reality, and even tap into someone’s worst fear! Moonstar could also talk with animals, which was helpful especially when one of your teammates is Wolfsbane. As her powers developed, she gained the ability to make energy arrows that could really cause a shock to someone’s central nervous system.

During her time as Mirage, Loki captures her along with the rest of the New Mutants and Storm. They are brought to Asgard where Moonstar became a Valkyrie. Even though she is no longer actively in her Valkyrie form, she has the ability to borrow power from Mistress Hela to return to her Valkyrie form.

SO, WHEN CAN YOU EXPECT NEW CARDS?

You can expect new cards to be released weekly - starting with last month’s Season Pass Card, Ghost-Spider, releasing as a Series 5 card on July 3rd.

July 3rd : Ghost-Spider - Series 5 Release

: Ghost-Spider - Series 5 Release July 10th : Jean Grey - Series 5 Release

: Jean Grey - Series 5 Release July 17th : Echo - Series 5 Release

: Echo - Series 5 Release July 24th : Legion - Series 4 Release

: Legion - Series 4 Release July 31st: Mirage - Series 4 Release

New Series 4 and Series 5 card releases appear in the Token Shop and Collector’s Reserves as well as the all-new Spotlight Cache later this month. As you level up your Collection Level, there will be Spotlight Caches that guarantee you a Series 4 or Series 5 card or variant when you open them. If you want to know more, check out the blog in-game or on Marvelsnap.com!

BRAND NEW LOCATIONS

You’re going to need to crank up the AC this summer for these all-new blazing locations!