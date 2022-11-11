MARVEL Strike Force Unveils Commander's Cache for The First Panther Events

Crack open a resource stockpile on November 14th at 1:00PM PST / 4:00PM EST with the Commander's Cache Event! MARVEL Strike Force has a bunch of new rewards to celebrate the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, now in theaters!

Running in parallel with the S.T.R.I.K.E. Salute Event, Commander's Cache will reward The First Panther progress along with resources to power up some of the War Dogs, including a shot at a 7-Red Star Black Panther (1MM). Here's how to open up this opportunity:

Commander's Cache Milestone



Battle in Alliance War, spend Gold, and spend Power Cores to earn points toward this 7-day Milestone that rewards:

The Ancient Claw Necklace

Vibranium Meteorites

T4 Ability Materials

Teal Mini-Uniques

5-Red Star Okoye

Okoye character shards

Orange Catalyst Parts

And more!



Spend 1 Gold: 1pt

Spend 1 Power Core: 2,000 pts

War Battle: 100,000 pts

Leaderboard

Rack up points toward this leaderboard that'll reward Red Stars for Black Panther (1MM) to the top 1%. The top 10 will earn a 7-Red Star Black Panther (1MM)! Additional leaderboard rewards include the very rare and hard to obtain T2 Level 5 Ions and Armory 17 Orbs.

Free Claim Friday

Celebrate the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by heading over to the web today for a special Free Claim of Nakia character shards. While this Free Claim will only be available for 24 hours (ending November 12th at 1:00PM PST / 4:00PM EST), keep an eye out for Free Claims every day on the web!

Until next time… Good luck, Commanders!

Note: Information in this article is subject to change before going live in the game.