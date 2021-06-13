Square Enix Presents Unveils Cinematic Trailer for 'Marvel's Avengers' Black Panther - War for Wakanda Expansion

Black Panther must defend Wakanda from Klaw, who seeks to steal Vibranium for his own desires.

The Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther — War for Wakanda Expansion will be available in August 2021!

Marvel’s Avengers is currently available on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia and is rated T (Teen) by the ESRB.

For the most up-to-date information about Marvel's Avengers, keep an eye on PlayAvengers.com. And be sure to follow "Play Avengers" on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!