Marvel's Avengers Enlists Bucky Barnes as Winter Soldier

In the world of Marvel's Avengers, the Winter Soldier is a master assassin, brawler, and ranged specialist. Scientist Supreme Monica Rappaccini captured him to use him as her personal assassin and leverage his Soviet-era protocols to harness MODOK as a more pliable weapon, but Barnes escaped with the help of the Avengers. Now, he’s looking to bring AIM to justice…and for a way to overcome his guilt and anger over the terrible things he has done. Barnes doesn’t like to lose and doesn’t back down from fights. The battlefield is the Winter Soldier’s home. After all he’s been through, there are few things he is sure of other than his fighting skills and his devotion to his allies.

As for the Cloning Lab mission, a large and familiar face is back with a vengeance: Scientist Supreme Monica Rappaccini’s latest experiment MODOK waits in the depths of AIM’s Cloning Lab. In one of Marvel’s Avengers’ truest tests of end-game teamwork, Cloning Lab requires advanced tactics and the full cooperation of a four-player team to beat the 175 Power Level challenge and obtain more-powerful gear. Along the way, players will be a part of Marvel’s Avengers’ unfolding narrative as they try to defeat MODOK before the Scientist Supreme can take control of one of the world’s most powerful minds!

Marvel’s Avengers offers players a truly rich experience and combines the single player-focused Reassemble story campaign with the ongoing Avengers Initiative’s missions, which take the Avengers around the world and beyond. Each mission in the Reassemble campaign is designed to showcase one or more hero’s unique abilities, while the Avengers Initiative missions can be played solo with your own custom AI team or with a group of up to four players as any Hero in the player’s roster.

Marvel’s Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation Plus (Extra and Premium), Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Steam, and is rated T (Teen) by the ESRB.

