Try 'Marvel’s Avengers' at No Cost July 29 to August 1

A similar all-access opportunity on Xbox consoles will be available in the coming months.

During the all-access weekend, anyone interested in checking out the full game* just needs to download it from their platform’s digital store. After the all-access period ends, players who buy the game will carry over all progress and purchases on the same platform they enjoyed during the all-access weekend.

“There’s never been a better time to assemble in Marvel’s Avengers. We’re nearing our one-year anniversary, and players who jump in will get eight heroes, tons of single- and multi-player content, ongoing events, and more,” said Scot Amos, Co-Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics. “In addition, we have the War for Wakanda expansion coming in August, so now is a great opportunity to get started so you’re ready to play as Black Panther and take on Klaw with the rest of the Avengers.”