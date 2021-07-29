Try 'Marvel’s Avengers' at No Cost July 29 to August 1
All-access weekend offers full game experience on Playstation, Steam, and Stadia!
Today, SQUARE ENIX® announced that Marvel’s Avengers will be available to play at no cost on PlayStation, PC (via Steam), and Stadia from July 29 to August 1 as a celebration of the start of the summer blockbuster season and to mark the permanent launch of the multiple-hero feature in the game. The popular multiple-hero feature first debuted as a part of the Tachyon Anomaly event in April and allows players to form teams online with more than one of the same Super Hero for any multiplayer mission, facilitating faster and easier matchmaking.
A similar all-access opportunity on Xbox consoles will be available in the coming months.
During the all-access weekend, anyone interested in checking out the full game* just needs to download it from their platform’s digital store. After the all-access period ends, players who buy the game will carry over all progress and purchases on the same platform they enjoyed during the all-access weekend.
“There’s never been a better time to assemble in Marvel’s Avengers. We’re nearing our one-year anniversary, and players who jump in will get eight heroes, tons of single- and multi-player content, ongoing events, and more,” said Scot Amos, Co-Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics. “In addition, we have the War for Wakanda expansion coming in August, so now is a great opportunity to get started so you’re ready to play as Black Panther and take on Klaw with the rest of the Avengers.”
The all-access weekend will be available on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, PC (via Steam), and Stadia in all regions where the game is available. During the all-access weekend, all elements of Marvel’s Avengers will be available, including the epic Reassemble campaign, the ongoing Avengers Initiative, and the Kate Bishop and Hawkeye Operations.
“We’re working closely with our partners at Xbox to find the right time for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players to get their all-access opportunity and will have more information about that soon,” added Amos.