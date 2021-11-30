'Marvel’s Avengers' Update Adds New Klaw Raid and Playstation-Exclusive Hero Spider-Man

A Marvel’s Avengers WAR TABLE Deep Dive dedicated to patch 2.2 premiered on November 29 and offered an extensive look at what players can expect from the update.

Today’s update adds to a game already packed with content, bringing new features and continuing the game’s story through the ongoing Avengers Initiative. Marvel’s Avengers now offers several campaigns, nine playable heroes (ten on PlayStation platforms), and endless multiplayer co-op action for up to four players.

About the New Raid: Discordant Sound

Raids in Marvel’s Avengers are one of the truest tests of end-game teamwork. They require advanced tactics and the full cooperation of a four-player team equipped with the highest-end gear. The Raid offers two difficulty levels: Normal and Elite mode, which ratchets up the challenge even further, but also offers the game’s best rewards.

Following the events of the War for Wakanda Expansion, the sonic monster Klaw has returned to the Vibranium Mound to destroy Wakanda. Black Panther and the Avengers must stop him before he can succeed!

About Spider-Man and the With Great Power Hero Event

The legendary web-slinger Spider-Man is now available exclusively to PlayStation players in today’s update along with the Spider-Man: With Great Power Hero Event. Spider-Man’s high-flying acrobatics bring an entirely new way to experience the game either solo or with friends, and his unique movement and combat abilities are sure to be a great addition to any Strike Team taking on missions in the Avengers Initiative.