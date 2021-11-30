'Marvel’s Avengers' Update Adds New Klaw Raid and Playstation-Exclusive Hero Spider-Man
Free update for owners of 'Marvel’s Avengers' also brings increase to Power-Level Cap and new Shipments System!
Today, SQUARE ENIX® announced that Marvel’s Avengers patch 2.2 is now available, bringing with it an entirely new four-player Raid to take on the villain Klaw as well as a new Hero exclusive to PlayStation, Spider-Man.
In addition to the Raid and Hero, the update brings with it several new and improved systems, including:
- Shipments - The Shipments feature provides an entirely new path to earn coveted cosmetics, resources, and other items strictly through gameplay, a highly requested option from the Marvel’s Avengers community. Each Shipment costs 500 Units (the currency earned while playing the game) and pulls from a collection of nearly 250 possible items, with a small chance of rewarding a premium Outfit unavailable via any other means of acquisition. But luck isn’t required to get the Outfit; players will automatically receive it after claiming 100 Shipments. A blog with more information about the Shipments feature is available to read here!
- Power-Level Increase - The maximum Power Level achievable has increased from 150 to 175. Acquiring the best gear requires players to complete the game’s toughest challenge: the new four-player Klaw Raid: Discordant Sound on Elite mode, its hardest difficulty level.
- Gear Upgrading - Players can now recycle gear of a higher power level to upgrade their current gear to match the higher-power level of the consumed item, with few exceptions. A blog detailing the gear upgrade system is available here!
A Marvel’s Avengers WAR TABLE Deep Dive dedicated to patch 2.2 premiered on November 29 and offered an extensive look at what players can expect from the update.
Today’s update adds to a game already packed with content, bringing new features and continuing the game’s story through the ongoing Avengers Initiative. Marvel’s Avengers now offers several campaigns, nine playable heroes (ten on PlayStation platforms), and endless multiplayer co-op action for up to four players.
About the New Raid: Discordant Sound
Raids in Marvel’s Avengers are one of the truest tests of end-game teamwork. They require advanced tactics and the full cooperation of a four-player team equipped with the highest-end gear. The Raid offers two difficulty levels: Normal and Elite mode, which ratchets up the challenge even further, but also offers the game’s best rewards.
Following the events of the War for Wakanda Expansion, the sonic monster Klaw has returned to the Vibranium Mound to destroy Wakanda. Black Panther and the Avengers must stop him before he can succeed!
About Spider-Man and the With Great Power Hero Event
The legendary web-slinger Spider-Man is now available exclusively to PlayStation players in today’s update along with the Spider-Man: With Great Power Hero Event. Spider-Man’s high-flying acrobatics bring an entirely new way to experience the game either solo or with friends, and his unique movement and combat abilities are sure to be a great addition to any Strike Team taking on missions in the Avengers Initiative.
Players will experience Spider-Man’s story through unlockable challenges woven throughout the Avengers Initiative. Peter Parker learns of a deadly new threat and must partner with the Avengers to stop AIM from acquiring technology that could make their synthoid army unstoppable. Insistent on keeping his identity hidden, Parker forms a tentative friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow and must struggle with the new dynamics of working with a team. Will he join up full time with the Avengers, or stay independent in his fight against AIM?
Marvel’s Avengers is currently available on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia and is rated T (Teen) by the ESRB.
For the most up-to-date information about Marvel's Avengers, keep an eye on PlayAvengers.com. And be sure to follow "Play Avengers" on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!