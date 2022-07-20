Games
Published July 20, 2022

‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ Brings Home Big Wins From Across the Globe

With over 110+ award nominations. 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy' receives praise everywhere with 67 total wins!

by Marvel

Since the Guardians took us to the stars in October, we’ve seen the outpouring of love from players everywhere. From Best Narrative to Best Soundtrack to Game of the Year, it’s been made clear that you love Eidos-Montreal’s take on this popular team. In total, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was given 113 total nominations, with 29 single award wins and 67 wins overall.

So many awards call for celebration, and what better way to celebrate than with Cosmo the Space Dog’s biggest fan, Milo, the adorable golden retriever!

With Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy being available on PC Game Pass, Xbox is teaming up with Milo to raise money for SPCA International (SPCAI). This organization works in over 70 countries providing food, care, life-saving treatment, and transportation for animals in need. Learn more about SPCAI here.

Tune in to the Livestream on July 20th at 3PM PST at twitch.tv/xbox to watch Milo play Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy as you’ve never seen before!

See the full list of accolades below—

Sorted by Announce Date

11/01/2021

11/16/2021

12/06/2021

12/07/2021

12/10/2021

12/13/2021

12/14/2021

12/15/2021

12/17/2021

12/20/2021

12/21/2021

12/22/2021

12/23/2021

12/24/2021

12/28/2021

12/29/2021

12/30/2021

12/31/2021

01/01/2022

01/03/2022

01/04/2022

01/11/2022

01/12/2022

01/13/2022

01/14/2022

01/15/2022

01/17/2022

01/18/2022

01/22/2022

01/24/2022

01/28/2022

02/01/2022

02/07/2022

03/03/2022

03/08/2022

03/12/2022

 

 

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is an award winning single-player story-driven action-adventure game, set in an original Guardians universe. For the most up-to-date information about Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, tune in to Marvel.com and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for the latest announcements!

In this article: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Cosmo (Dog)