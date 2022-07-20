‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ Brings Home Big Wins From Across the Globe
With over 110+ award nominations. 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy' receives praise everywhere with 67 total wins!
Since the Guardians took us to the stars in October, we’ve seen the outpouring of love from players everywhere. From Best Narrative to Best Soundtrack to Game of the Year, it’s been made clear that you love Eidos-Montreal’s take on this popular team. In total, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was given 113 total nominations, with 29 single award wins and 67 wins overall.
So many awards call for celebration, and what better way to celebrate than with Cosmo the Space Dog’s biggest fan, Milo, the adorable golden retriever!
With Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy being available on PC Game Pass, Xbox is teaming up with Milo to raise money for SPCA International (SPCAI). This organization works in over 70 countries providing food, care, life-saving treatment, and transportation for animals in need. Learn more about SPCAI here.
Tune in to the Livestream on July 20th at 3PM PST at twitch.tv/xbox to watch Milo play Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy as you’ve never seen before!
See the full list of accolades below—
Sorted by Announce Date
11/01/2021
- PlayStation Blog
- Player’s Choice: October 2021 Best New Game (COMMUNITY) *WINNER
11/16/2021
- The Game Awards
- Best Score & Music (COMMUNITY) – Nominee
- Best Action/Adventure Game (COMMUNITY) – Nominee
- Best Narrative (COMMUNITY) – *WINNER
- Innovation in Accessibility (COMMUNITY) – Nominee
12/06/2021
- IGN
- Best Action Game of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
- Noteworthy Advancement in Accessibility for 2021 (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Best Video Game Music of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
- Best Gaming Performances of 2021 (Jason Cavalier, Drax - Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy) (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Best Video Game Story of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
- PlayStation Blog
- Best Story (COMMUNITY) – Nominee
- Best Accessibility Features (COMMUNITY) – Nominee
- Best Soundtrack (COMMUNITY) – Nominee
- Best PS4 Game (COMMUNITY) – Nominee
- Best PS5 Game (COMMUNITY) – Nominee
- Best Studio of the Year (COMMUNITY) – Nominee
- Slant Magazine
- 25 Best Video Games of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (#22)
- Game Rant
- 10 Best Video Game Stories of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (Top 10)
12/07/2021
- Den of Geek
- 10 Best Video Game Stories of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (#3)
12/10/2021
- Polygon
- 50 Best Games of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (#18)
- But Why Tho? Podcast
- Top Video Games of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (#3)
- Walmart Canada
- The 30 Hottest PS5 Games to Play in 2022 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
12/13/2021
- Can I Play That?
- Best Deaf/HoH Accessibility in Video Games (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
- Paste Magazine
- The 20 Best PlayStation Games of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (#18)
12/14/2021
- AV Club
- 17 Best Games of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (#13)
- GamesRadar+
- The 25 Best Games of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (#10)
- Hardcore Gamer
- Best of 2021: Biggest Surprise (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
- Best of 2021: Best Story (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
- Best of 2021: Best Performance (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
- Best of 2021: Best Artistic Design (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- EL SOL DE MEXICO
- Meet the Best Video Games of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (#3)
- Brazil Game Awards
- Best action-adventure game (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
- Best soundtrack (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
- Best Portuguese dubbing (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
- Xataka
- Best Video Games of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
- VidaExtra
- Best 25 Video Games of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (#9)
- Best Adventure Game (COMMUNITY) – *WINNER
- Techtudo
- 2021 Games That You Need to Play (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
12/15/2021
- Kotaku
- The Best Video Games of 2021 So Far (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
12/17/2021
- PlayStation Universe
- PSU’s Game Of The Year – Best Narrative (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
- PSU’s Game Of The Year - Best Direction (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
- PSU’s Game Of The Year - Best Action/Adventure (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (3rd)
12/20/2021
- KGUN 9
- The Top 10 Video Games of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
- GameDeveloper
- Game Developer's Best of 2021: The top 10 games of the year (EDITORIAL) –*WINNER
- Thrillist
- The 18 Best Video Games of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (#18)
- Hardcore Gamer
- Top 10 Games of 2021 (Game of the Year) (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (#8)
12/21/2021
- CNN
- The best video games of 2021: Here’s what you need to be playing now (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
- Kotaku
- Fahey’s Top Ten Games of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
- GamingBolt
- Top 25 Games of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (#13)
12/22/2021
- GameRevolution
- Game of the Year 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (#9)
- Dot Esports
- The Best Xbox Games Released in 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (Top 10)
12/23/2021
- Gamepur
- The Five Best Action Games of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (#3)
12/24/2021
- Laptop Mag
- Best Games of the Year 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (#16)
12/28/2021
- ComicBook.com
- The 2021 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Single-Player Game (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
- CBR
- The 10 Best Video Games of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (#1)
12/29/2021
- Daily Camera
- Game of the Year (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
12/30/2021
- GamingBolt
- 15 Best PS5 Games of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- PlayStation Lifestyle
- Zarmena Khan’s Bets Games of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – Honorable Mention
12/31/2021
- ComingSoon
- Best of 2021: ComingSoon’s Top 20 Games of the Year (EDITORIAL) –*WINNER (#6)
- XboxAchievements
- Best Performance (John McLaren as Star-Lord) (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Best Audio (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Biggest Surprise (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
- Game Rant
- Game Rant’s Top 10 Games of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (#7)
01/01/2022
- Gaming Trend
- Best Art Direction (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Best Action/Adventure Game (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Game of the Year (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Best Narrative (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Best Soundtrack (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
- Most Accessible (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
01/03/2022
- ComicBook.com
- ComicBook.com's Games of the Year (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
- Steam Awards
- 2021 Best Soundtrack (COMMUNITY) – *WINNER
- Destructoid
- Eric’s Favorite Games of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (Top 11)
01/04/2022
- Kotaku
- 2021 Games of the Year (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (Top 12)
01/11/2022
- New York Game Awards
- Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Game Developers Choice Awards
- Best Audio (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Best Narrative (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Game of the Year (EDITORIAL) – Honorable Mention
01/12/2022
- VentureBeat
- Top 10 Games of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (#8)
01/13/2022
- D.I.C.E. Awards
- Adventure Game of the Year (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
- Outstanding Achievement in Story (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
01/14/2022
- Twinfinite
- Best Video Game Storytelling & Writing of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
01/15/2022
- New Game Network
- Best Story (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Best Art (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Best Music (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Best Voice Acting (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Most Memorable Character (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Best Singleplayer (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Best Action Game (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
01/17/2022
- Twinfinite
- Best Video Game Soundtracks of 2021 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
- GameSpot
- Best Marvel Games to Play in 2022 (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (Top 9)
01/18/2022
- Kotaku
- The 13 Best Games For The Xbox Series X And S (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (Top 13)
- NAVGTR Awards
- Outstanding Game, Franchise Adventure (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Outstanding Original Dramatic Score, Franchise (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Outstanding Song Collection (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
01/22/2022
- RPGFan
- Best New IP (EDITORIAL) – Runner-Up
01/24/2022
- MonsterVine
- Best Story (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
- Prettiest Looking Game (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
01/28/2022
- Giant Bomb
- David Galindo's Top 15 Games (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (#2)
- Greg Kasavin's Top 10 Games of 2021 - Sublist, Top 10 Games I Didn’t Play Enough (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER (Top 10)
- Giant Bomb Moderators' Top 10 Games of 2021 (COMMUNITY) – *WINNER (Top 10)
02/01/2022
- SXSW Gaming Awards
- Excellence in Narrative (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
02/07/2022
- Futurism
- Best PS5 Licensed Game (EDITORIAL) – *WINNER
03/03/2022
- BAFTA Games Awards
- Narrative (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Audio Achievement (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
03/08/2022
- Canadian Video Game Awards
- Fan Choice Award (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Best Game Design (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Best Score/Soundtrack (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Best Performance (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Best Narrative (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Best PC (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- Best Console (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
- GOTY (EDITORIAL) – Nominee
03/12/2022
- Video Game Accessibility Award
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is an award winning single-player story-driven action-adventure game, set in an original Guardians universe. For the most up-to-date information about Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, tune in to Marvel.com and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for the latest announcements!