Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version Coming to Nintendo Switch

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is created by the seasoned Eidos-Montréal team, working closely with Marvel Entertainment to provide an original and authentic experience inspired by over 50 years of Guardians of the Galaxy lore. Influenced by the comics, this unique spin on the Guardians of the Galaxy will take players on a riotous journey across the stars as Peter Quill and the Guardians unintentionally become the galaxy's first and last line of defense.

Master Star-Lord’s dynamic combat style to obliterate foes with his Element Blasters and call on the unique abilities of each Guardian to defeat a wild variety of interplanetary enemies. Also, as self-proclaimed leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, players will engage in select player-choice driven dialogue and interactions between Quill and the Guardians that further strengthens the bonds within this dysfunctional family.



Finally, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy wouldn’t be complete without a killer soundtrack to rock out to while soaring through space in the Milano. The game is jam-packed with classic 1980s hits and kicking original tracks.

Get ready to rock with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on October 26, 2021!

Learn more about Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch by heading over here!

For full details on pre-order items and more information on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, please visit the official website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!