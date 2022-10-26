'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy' Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary with Special Performance

"We wanted to put our own spin on [the characters]," Hartman shares in the featurette. "We wanted to show and start figuring out what is it about these characters that's going to be different in our interpretation of them. So the audition scripts were the first step of doing that and then, as we started writing the scripts, we had a good sense of who the characters were from the perspective of Marvel and established lore, but more and more, we started discovering who they are for us."

"I think what makes us people is we don't always act in the way that people think we're expecting to act," he added. "People have the ability to surprise you, even if you think you know them really well. I think you spend so much time with the Guardians in our game, they're going to surprise you, and I think that's what makes them jump off the screen."

In the year since its release, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has rocked the gaming community, cinching 113 total awards nominations. The game took home 29 single award wins and 67 wins overall, including Best Narrative, Best Soundtrack, and Game of the Year. For a full list of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy accolades, see here!

