'Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy' Brings Home Best Narrative at The Game Awards

Beginning on October 26 of this year, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy took us to the stars. And since then, we’ve read the comments, we've seen the photo mode screenshots (especially those of Cosmo and his puppies), and we've been overwhelmed by the ecstatic reception from fans and critics alike.

Yesterday, at The Game Awards our brilliant collaborators at Eidos-Montréal were awarded for their hard work and cosmic rock n’ roll efforts... We’re delighted that the first The Game Awards win in Marvel Games history is for Best Narrative—and it belongs to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy!