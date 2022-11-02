'Marvel's Iron Man VR' Now Available on Meta Quest 2

Launching to new heights today, Marvel’s Iron Man VR is now available on Meta Quest 2!

To celebrate, watch the launch party livestream hosted by Greg Miller at Kinda Funny Games today 11/3 at 11AM PT / 2PM ET. Catch them on YouTube and Twitch!

Tap into your inner superhero as you step into Iron Man's armor and blast to the skies. Explore Tony Stark's garage to upgrade your arsenal of weapons, gear, and gadgets. Hit the afterburners to feel the rush of flight at incredible speeds, and team up with your onboard AI to track the elusive villain Ghost and her army of hacked Stark drones.

Experience this award-winning, action-packed Iron Man adventure now! Watch the launch trailer below: