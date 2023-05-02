Games
Published May 2, 2023

Storm Brings the Thunder in New 'Marvel's Midnight Suns' DLC

Check out the trailer for the final post-launch DLC for 'Marvel's Midnight Suns,' which unleashes Storm and her powerful weather-based attacks.

by Meagan Damore
Storm joins 'Marvel's Midnight Suns'

The fourth and final post-launch DLC for Marvel's Midnight Suns is ready to unleash a "Blood Storm."

Longtime X-Men leader Ororo Munroe, AKA Storm, will bring her powerful wind and lightning-based attacks to Marvel's Midnight Suns in the "Blood Storm" DLC arriving on May 11. In addition to her 10 unique Hero abilities, "Blood Storm" includes new story missions, a brand new Abbey Upgrade, and some fresh cosmetics for one of the most powerful mutants on the planet.

Watch the latest trailer now!

