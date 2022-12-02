Marvel's Midnight Suns Launches Globally and Is Available to Play Now
Get it on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store!
Darkness falls…city by city, nation by nation. The time for the Midnight Suns is NOW!
Marvel's Midnight Suns is finally out worldwide, and everyone is raving about the latest collaboration between Marvel and Firaxis Games & 2K. A new tactical RPG set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe, Marvel's Midnight Suns brings players face-to-face against supernatural forces as they team up with and live among the Midnight Suns, Earth’s last line of defense against the underworld. Available now on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.
"The Firaxis team has created a remarkable game in Marvel's Midnight Suns," said Jay Ong, Executive Vice President at Marvel Games. "Marvel authenticity and love for our characters permeates every battle, decision, and interaction. It’s a dream come true for any Marvel fan who ever fantasized of being able to not just fight alongside legendary Marvel heroes, but to live among them as well."
"We’re thrilled to have Marvel trust us with their universe to create something brand new in Marvel’s Midnight Suns," said David Ismailer, President at 2K. "This game represents some of Firaxis' finest and most ambitious work yet, and we are excited for players around the world to experience Marvel's Midnight Suns."
Set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe, players will forge unbreakable bonds with legendary Marvel Super Heroes and dangerous supernatural warriors in the fight against the world’s greatest threat yet...the demonic forces of Lilith and the elder god Chthon.
“From the explosive action of the battlefield to the unfolding mysteries of the Abbey, we are so excited for players to explore the darker side of the Marvel Universe,” said Bill Rosemann, VP & Creative Director, Marvel Games. “Firaxis dug deep into the Marvel Vault, chose to spotlight characters that they truly love, and poured their hearts into expertly delivering their vision of the rising stars that are the Midnight Suns.”
"I can't overstate how excited we are to finally bring Marvel's Midnight Suns to our fans, whether you are a hardcore Marvel comics reader or a longtime tactics veteran," stated Jake Solomon, Creative Director at Firaxis Games for Marvel's Midnight Suns. "Thank you to everyone who has joined us on our journey to bring this game to life."
To commemorate the release of the game, artist Jaki Martinez created an incredible piece of original art to pay tribute to the four original heroes of the Midnight Suns: Hunter, Nico Minoru, Magik, Ghost Rider, with the ominous presence of Lilith, Mother of Demons, in the background.
Ready to dive in but want to know more about the story? If you haven't checked out the Prequel Shorts yet, look no further than below!
'MARVEL'S MIDNIGHT SUNS' PREQUEL SHORTS
- Episode 1: Salem Sisters (Premiered October 31, 2022)
- Episode 2: A New Sun Must Rise (Premiered November 8, 2022)
- Episode 3: Hell On Wheels (Premiered November 15, 2022)
- Episode 4: The Daywalker (Premiered November 22, 2022)
- Episode 5: Nico TV (Premiered November 28, 2022)
You can also check out the official prequel novel, Marvel's Midnight Suns: Infernal Rising, written by S.D. Perry and published by Titan Books!
Blade, Magik, Nico Minoru, and Ghost Rider have joined forces to form the Midnight Suns. Trained by the Caretaker at the Abbey, a gothic fortress in a pocket dimension, this brand-new team of supernatural heroes is the world’s first line of defense against the demonic forces of the underworld.
With a looming prophecy of magical upheaval that threatens to unleash apocalyptic danger, the Suns must learn to work together, and quickly. But they aren’t the only ones paying attention to the disruption of mystical forces.
Taking advantage of the growing disorder, a mysterious group called the Triumvirate has discovered the existence of a hidden relic that would give them control over Mephisto, and they will stop at nothing to exact revenge on their shared enemy. The Midnight Suns will face their biggest challenge yet to prevent the Triumvirate from unearthing this devastating power and throwing the world into chaos.
Coming soon in April 18, 2023, stay tuned for the official art book that's on its way: Marvel's Midnight Suns: The Art of the Game by Paul Davies and published by Titan Books!
The official art book of the Marvel’s Midnight Suns video game is packed with interviews with the creative team behind the game, as well as stunning concept art created during the development process.
When the demonic Lilith and her fearsome horde unite with the evil armies of Hydra, it’s time to unleash Marvel’s dark side. As The Hunter, your mission is to lead an unlikely team of seasoned Super Heroes and dangerous supernatural warriors to victory. Can legends such as Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Blade put aside their differences in the face of a growing apocalyptic threat? If you’re going to save the world, you’ll have to forge alliances and lead the team into battle as the legendary Midnight Suns—Earth’s last line of defense against the underworld.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns – The Art of the Game captures the creative process of this much-anticipated game. The exclusive concept art and in-game renderings created by the talented development team—creating the game in collaboration with Marvel—are shown in glorious detail in this lush, hardback volume. Characters, locations, gadgets, weapons, monsters, enemies, and much more are all accompanied by unique insights from the artists and developers behind the game. So step into the world of Marvel’s Midnight Suns—and rise up against the darkness!
Find out for yourself why the Midnight Suns are unlike any heroes you've ever seen before! Play Marvel's Midnight Suns today!