Marvel's Midnight Suns Opens Preorders With Venomous New Trailer Announcement
The new trailer for ‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ also reveals two more unlockable heroes, as well as Lilith’s corrupted army, in action.
In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, darkness has fallen on the Marvel Universe, but our heroes aren’t going down without a fight.
As revealed today in an all-new trailer for the tactical RPG game, 2K and Marvel Entertainment’s Midnight Suns is now available for preorder on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store for an October 7, 2022 release. The Nintendo Switch version of the game will be available at a later date.
From Firaxis Games, the studio that brought you the Civilization and XCOM franchises, Marvel’s Midnight Suns embraces the supernatural side of the Marvel Universe. When Lilith and her demonic horde join forces with Hydra, an unlikely team of Super Heroes will rise up under your leadership as The Hunter. As The Hunter, your job is to unite legends like Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Blade and build the team that will serve as Earth's last line of defense against the underworld – but you better hope they can put aside their differences in the face of this growing apocalyptic threat.
The latest trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which debuted at Summer Games Fest 2022, also reveals the addition of two more unlockable heroes, including Spider-Man, as well Lilith’s corrupted army: the Fallen versions of Venom, Sabretooth, Scarlet Witch, and the Hulk.
“We're thrilled to invite players into the darker, supernatural side of Marvel," said Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games. “In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, our friends at Firaxis and 2K have created an incredibly unique and totally authentic Marvel experience that fans can leap into this October!"
“We know fans have been eager to see what’s coming next for Marvel’s Midnight Suns,” said Jake Solomon, Creative Director at Firaxis Games. “We’re honored by the opportunity to introduce so many new heroes and villains to Marvel fans and can’t wait for tactics players to discover the joys of fighting like a Super Hero in Marvel’s Midnight Suns!”
Marvel's Midnight Suns will be available in four editions: Standard Edition, Enhanced Edition, Digital+ Edition, and Legendary Edition:
- The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99* on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It includes the base game;
- The Enhanced Edition will be available for $69.99* on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It includes a next-gen optimized version of the game for next-gen consoles and five premium cosmetic skins;
- The Digital+ Edition will be available for $79.99* on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It includes 11 premium cosmetic skins. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S SKUs include the next-gen optimized version of the game for next-gen consoles;
- The Legendary Edition will be available for $99.99* on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It includes 23 premium cosmetic skins, as well as access to the post-launch Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass.
Marvel's Midnight Suns will allow you to:
- Unleash the Darker Side of Marvel. Rise up against Lilith and her underworld army as you experience a deeply personal story that puts you at its center as The Hunter, the first customizable original hero in the Marvel universe. In the face of fallen allies and the fate of the world at stake, it will be up to you to rise up against the darkness!
- Lead Heroes from Across the Marvel Universe. Fight fire with hellfire and lead an unlikely team of seasoned Super Heroes and dangerous supernatural warriors across The Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more. Resist Lilith's corruption and confront Fallen versions of some of Marvel's most iconic and powerful characters, including Venom, Sabretooth and even the Hulk!
- Fight, Think, and Live Like a Super Hero. From legendary studio Firaxis Games comes a deep tactical RPG where you fight and strategize like a Super Hero! Create the perfect squad and customize their abilities, unleashing skills and attacks to devastate the battlefield. Live the Super Hero life in the Abbey, your very own mystical secret base, and strengthen personal bonds outside the field of battle.
For more information on the Marvel’s Midnight Suns, visit www.midnightsuns.com and sign up for the 2K newsletter, become a fan on Facebook, subscribe on YouTube, follow on Twitter, and Instagram and join the conversation using the hashtag #MidnightSuns.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns is rated T for Teen and will become available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store starting October 7. The game is now available for preorder.