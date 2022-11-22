'Marvel's Midnight Suns' Prequel Short Pits Blade Against an Army of Vampires

Just like that, Blade has joined Marvel's Midnight Suns.

In a new Prequel Short titled "The Daywalker," Blade finds himself under attack by an army of vampires on a city rooftop. Even as the vampires close in, Blade doesn't sweat it; he swiftly dispatches them from the shadows, pulling out new, deadlier weapons for each slaying. When the Caretaker emerges from a portal at the end of this battle, he almost takes her out, too—but stops his blade expertly at her neck. Then, when she asks him to join the Midnight Suns, he gives her a surprising answer.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts are a set of five short videos that provide backstory on how Lilith became the Mother of Demons, and how Super Heroes like Blade, Magik, Ghost Rider and Nico Minoru came together to form the young core of the Midnight Suns. The first Prequel Short premiered on October 31, 2022 via the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel. Subsequent videos are scheduled to release weekly, right up until Marvel's Midnight Suns releases on December 2, 2022!

Watch the fourth episode now!