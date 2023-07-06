Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Announces Hall H Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

You think you know symbiotes? You haven't seen anything yet!

Just announced, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be coming to San Diego Comic-Con this year! On Thursday, July 20 (2:30-3:30PM PT), the cast and creative team will be in Hall H for an exclusive panel: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Symbiotic Relationships.

Insomniac Games’ creative director Bryan Intihar, game director Ryan Smith, narrative director Jon Paquette, and senior art director Jacinda Chew are joined by actors Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker), Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales), Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson), and Tony Todd (Venom), along with vp & creative director Bill Rosemann from Marvel Games, to discuss the upcoming PlayStation 5 game. Get a behind-the-scenes look at Insomniac Games’ take on the monstrous Venom and how the symbiote plays a role in the sequel to the hit PlayStation games Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales at Hall H.