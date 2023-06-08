Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Arrives Only on PS5 October 20

It's official, Spidey fans! We're thrilled to announce at Summer Game Fest 2023 that Insomniac Games will launch Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on Friday, October 20th, 2023, only on PlayStation 5. After the amazing fan reception for Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020, the team has worked tirelessly over the past few years to make this third installment in the franchise the sequel you have been waiting for.

Built from the ground up for PlayStation 5 console, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will unlock the power of the console with better visuals, faster web swinging (and web wings!), 3D Audio*, and near-instant character switching. Get your hands on this incredible single-player open-world experience coming this fall!



*3D Audio via built-in TV speakers or analogue/USB stereo headphones.