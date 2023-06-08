Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Arrives Only on PS5 October 20
Pre-Order starting June 16th. Read more for details on Collector’s & Digital Deluxe Editions!
It's official, Spidey fans! We're thrilled to announce at Summer Game Fest 2023 that Insomniac Games will launch Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on Friday, October 20th, 2023, only on PlayStation 5. After the amazing fan reception for Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020, the team has worked tirelessly over the past few years to make this third installment in the franchise the sequel you have been waiting for.
Built from the ground up for PlayStation 5 console, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will unlock the power of the console with better visuals, faster web swinging (and web wings!), 3D Audio*, and near-instant character switching. Get your hands on this incredible single-player open-world experience coming this fall!
*3D Audio via built-in TV speakers or analogue/USB stereo headphones.
In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, players will get to experience Marvel’s New York as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. As you saw in the PlayStation Showcase last month, the main storyline of the game will have you take control of both Spider-Men at different points of the campaign. In the open world, you will be able to switch nearly instantly between them as you explore Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn. Both Spider-Men have stories and missions in the world exclusive to each of them.
Just as the box art spotlight suggests, Peter and Miles are both key protagonists in the story. The iconic red background returns, but darkness surrounds as fan-favorite villains like Venom, Lizard, and Kraven threaten them and Marvel’s New York. You will also notice that each character’s arm represents their new abilities: Peter with the symbiote, Miles with his evolved bioelectric Venom powers.
In addition to the launch date, check out the exciting early unlock options for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Pre-Orders will open on June 16th, 2023 at all participating retailers, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct. Pre-Orders will go live at 10:00 AM local time on June 16, 2023.
Fans who pre-order any version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will receive an early unlock Arachknight Suit for Peter with 3 additional color variants, an early unlock Shadow Spider Suit for Miles with 3 additional color variants, an early unlock Web Grabber gadget, and 3 skill points to get you started!
Coming soon—check out the beautiful box art adorning the standard edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for $69.99 (US) MSRP.
But that's not all! There will be a Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Edition of the game too!
The Digital Deluxe edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (US $79.99 MSRP) will include the game, all the pre-order incentives, as well as 10 unique suits (5 for Peter, 5 for Miles), additional Photo Mode frames and stickers, and 2 additional skill points.
Additionally, we are excited to announce that these 10 suits were designed by guest artists across comics, films, and PlayStation Studios! The featured artists are Kris Anka, Julia Blattman, Sweeney Boo, Anthony Francisco, Raf Grassetti, Jerad Maantz, Joel Mandish, Darren Quach, and Victoria Ying! Check out the suit concepts for each unique style!
For our hardcore Spider-Man fans out there who want an incredible Spider-Man collectible alongside Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, we have just the edition for you. The Collector’s Edition (US $229.99/UK/EU MSRP, while supplies last) includes a voucher for the Digital Deluxe Edition, as well as a Steelbook® case, and an extraordinary, high-quality 19-inch statue featuring our Spider-Men battling fan-favorite Venom. Fans can order the Collector’s Edition on PlayStation Direct in those select markets (United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Austria, Spain, Portugal) starting at 10AM local time on June 16th, 2023.
For those countries that do not have PlayStation Direct, be on the lookout for more information on how you can secure a Collector’s Edition in your region!
We cannot wait for you to get your hands on the game on October 20th, 2023, only on PlayStation 5! In the meantime, prepare to get your pre-orders in for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct, or a friendly retailer online or near you on June 16th, 2023.
Stay tuned for future updates on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, including release dates, edition information and pre-orders.