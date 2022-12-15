Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Coming to PS5 in Fall 2023

Get ready to swing through the skies again! Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, developed by Insomniac Games, announced its release in Fall 2023. Brought to you by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the title will be available to play on PS5.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 follows the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and it's confirmed! Both Peter Parker and Miles Morales are back in this next chapter...along with some other dangerous villains. Ever heard of a symbiote named Venom?