Everything You Need to Know About Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Pre-Orders

Marvel: And then we've got the Collector's Edition, which has the voucher for the Digital Deluxe Edition and then a Steelbook case. We're going to get into that in a little bit. A 19-inch statue featuring Spider-Man battling Venom. Fans can start to order the Collector's Edition on PlayStation Direct in select markets. So best of luck to everyone who wants one. I'm assuming that that bundle is going to sell real quick. Those look real cool.

Bryan Intihar: The statue of the Spider Heroes and Venom is pretty, pretty cool. I know they're going to go fast. I hope everybody who wants one gets one. I know they're going to be in demand. But it is really pretty epic in terms of for a Collector's Edition. So you get all the stuff we talked about with all the stuff in the Pre-Order, all the stuff from the Digital Deluxe. But then you get obviously the Steelbook case and then the pretty amazing statue. It's pretty dope.

Marvel: It looks awesome. Venom through the Steelbook case and the statue for the Collector's Edition, we're getting our first looks at Venom. I love how he's his classic yet feels like he's a distinct version of Venom for the Marvel's Spider-Man universe. I got to ask, how many teeth does Venom have?

Bryan Intihar: Someone asked me how many there are actually, I don't know. But I think Venom is a really good example of Marvel's Venom. Whether it's Kraven, whether it's Pete and Miles, like almost anybody we ever feature, that are like north star for this game. For this franchise, it has always been to wonder if that is the DNA of the character. What the creators have done such a good job of making, but also what the fans love, right. Like we don't want to go so out of left field that they can't identify anything really with the character.

But at the same time, we do want to mix things up and put our unique take on it, like Spider-Man 1. It's a great example, of right off the bat you look at that suit, you're like, "Oh, the red, the blue, the eyes, that's Spider-Man. That is a Spider-Man suit." But then you have the big spider, which was different for that color scheme. And you're like, "Oh, since I'm Spider-Man." And we kind of took that philosophy. From that moment all the way through, whether it's our character designs or their story, whether it's our gameplay. And I think Venom's a great example. I know there's Spider-Man fans and there's Marvel fans, but there are big Venom fans and that is a character that you do not want to screw up.

Marvel: I'm also digging the new key art too, and thinking about that uniqueness that you have for the character, you got Peter and Miles. Obviously you want to have them there together, but reflecting the aspects of their powers and their abilities, their differences, the black webbing. You know, Miles is a blast. How many iterations of that did you all go through to get it to to what it is now, which I think looks absolutely terrific?

Bryan Intihar: Any time you do one of those kind of—whether it's box art, whether it's art, whether it's anything—we do a lot of iteration, I mean, down to like the finger is pointing this way. We move it just a little bit more...like I mean, we get really, really detailed. And the good news is we have a lot of way more talented people than me making those decisions and making those calls. Whether it's our Art Director center, whether it's the Marvel Games team. Just kind of let them be the artists because they are tremendous artists, and let them be the experts there. But now it's really cool. It kind of hints at some things. Obviously, with the symbiote, Miles evolved those powers...and then it's kind of just a tease of a lot of big things to happen in the game, whether it's both in gameplay or in the story.

Marvel: Exciting. You know, we also have villains, so we know we'll see Lizard and Kraven in the game. Can you give us some info on our boy, Sergei Kraven, of who he is, what he's doing in the game's design, and particularly because we got new art. There's his crew that we see in the game and like there's the one dude in the back, like, I like him. The big weird dude.

Bryan Intihar: Yeah! First of all, even picking Kraven was—he originally wasn't in the game like very early on, like you asked me, like back when we were talking, he actually wasn't in the game. And then we were thinking about the kind of the story we want to tell. How we wanted to push Peter and Miles in places they may not be as comfortable with. And not to mention like we knew we were going to do Lizard. We knew we were doing a new Venom and we're like, "What's a character that kind of can push everybody, and push the story into a different direction?" And we were like, crazy, I'm crazy.

I just think he's such an interesting character because he doesn't have, like, magical powers. He's not like magic, it's not like full attack. He's a hunter. Obviously he's powerful and strong, but, you know, he's smart also. I thought his story could be probably like much more psychological than maybe some of our other characters we've done in the past. And, you know, that cinematic that we showed really kind of tells you what he's looking for. Kraven is looking for an equal. He's looking for somebody who's going to really challenge him. And you could tell he's frustrated with his crew. And his crew are basically hunters. He's recruited from all over the world the best of the best of the best. And he's asking for their help to find an equal.

Marvel: One last thing, just the switching of characters and having missions and different aspects that are specific to them, I think is really cool. It's going to make it a lot of fun as folks find their way to play the game.

Bryan Intihar: First off, there's a reason beyond just being a sequel. It's called Marvel's Spider-Man 2. It's a game featuring two Spidey heroes, and it's really important that we have experience in a way, at least on the game side of your playing, as both Peter and Miles. Like really embracing. Not only do they have, you know, a big story they're sharing within the world, but they have their own individual journeys and we want people to experience them. Now, the way it's going to work is when you're playing the main story, that main story path and those missions are going to determine—based on where we want to go with the mission—the story, who you're playing. So sometimes we'll have missions where you just play as Peter. Sometimes you'll just play as Miles. Sometimes they'll be together and the gameplay really showed what will be determined when you switch between the two characters.

So that's the main story in the open world. When you're exploring a city now, you're going to be able to switch instantly and a lot of that is because of the power of the PS5. You can really just kind of one button press. You're playing as Peter in Queens and all sudden you can say, I want to be I want to be Miles, and he'll just be right around the corner. And now you're swinging as Miles. It's instant. And what's great is that we'll have content in the open world that's designed specifically around Peter, because we always want to make sure what we're doing is, you know, whatever we have with a great story around it. So sometimes we want to craft around a certain character. Same thing for Miles. We have content designed specifically for him, and then we have the shared content. Where you can play as either Peter or Miles.