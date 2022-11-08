'Marvel's Midnight Suns' Prequel Short Recruits Scarlet Witch and Magik

Marvel's Midnight Suns just recruited its first team member: Illyana Rasputina, AKA Magik.

In a new Prequel Short titled "A New Sun Must Rise," Scarlet Witch sets out to assemble a team of heroes to stop Lilith, the Mother of Demons. Her first stop is a visit with Magik, former member of the X-Men and the current Queen of Limbo. When Wanda finds Magik, the mutant is in the middle of a battle with the undead, so the Scarlet Witch steps in to help...and neither of them realize they're being watched from the shadows.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts are a set of five short videos that provide backstory on how Lilith became the Mother of Demons, and how Super Heroes like Blade, Magik, Ghost Rider and Nico Minoru came together to form the young core of the Midnight Suns. The first Prequel Short premiered on October 31, 2022 via the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel. Subsequent videos are scheduled to release weekly, right up until Marvel's Midnight suns releases on December 2, 2022!

Watch the second episode now!