New DLC for Marvel's Midnight Suns Is a Deadpool Takeover
Join Deadpool as he teams up with the Midnight Suns to tear evil a new one on January 26th! Watch "The Good, The Bad, and The Undead" DLC trailer now!
If there's something Marvel's Midnight Suns was missing up until now, it's rainbows and unicorns. And crayon hearts. LOTS of crayon hearts...wait, what?
When he's not busy taking selfies with terrifying vampires (this is so going on his Twitter) or fashioning, uh, finger puppets for Caretaker and Blade, the one and only Deadpool makes his grand arrival in the newest DLC to drop for Marvel's Midnight Suns! Starting January 26, the Midnight Suns will have the Merc with a Mouth on their side, and he might just be what they need to tear evil a new one.
Just LOOK at this latest DLC trailer for "The Good, The Bad, and The Undead" and see what we're talking about!
Not only is Deadpool fully aware he's in a video game, he's here to help AND have some fun. Whether you choose to hang out with him The Abbey between missions, or up his En Fuego meter to casually destroy enemies while relying on his self-heal abilities, you can count on Wade Wilson to bring his own flair to anything. That might also explain the wizard hat.
“The Good, the Bad, and the Undead” DLC is the first of four DLC packs included in the Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass. It is also included in the Legendary Edition of Marvel's Midnight Suns. Available for individual purchase (base game required).
Okay, that's enough talk. Let's go hit that new food truck outside The Abbey! I hear they've got the World's Best Turduckens.