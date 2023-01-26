New DLC for Marvel's Midnight Suns Is a Deadpool Takeover

If there's something Marvel's Midnight Suns was missing up until now, it's rainbows and unicorns. And crayon hearts. LOTS of crayon hearts...wait, what?

When he's not busy taking selfies with terrifying vampires (this is so going on his Twitter) or fashioning, uh, finger puppets for Caretaker and Blade, the one and only Deadpool makes his grand arrival in the newest DLC to drop for Marvel's Midnight Suns! Starting January 26, the Midnight Suns will have the Merc with a Mouth on their side, and he might just be what they need to tear evil a new one.

Just LOOK at this latest DLC trailer for "The Good, The Bad, and The Undead" and see what we're talking about!