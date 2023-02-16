New Venom DLC for Marvel's Midnight Suns Is All About Redemption

He’s caused a mountain of hurt, but this brutal antihero is ready for Redemption. With fangs bared and tongue writhing in ravenous anticipation, it’s time to unleash the power of the Symbiote when Venom joins the Midnight Suns on February 23!

Expand your adventure with Venom in Redemption, the second DLC for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Venom joins the roster to chew through evildoers and feed his insatiable hunger, bringing with him 10 unique Hero abilities. Plus, enjoy new story missions, a brand new Abbey Upgrade, and some fresh cosmetics for this brutal antihero!

Watch the latest trailer now!