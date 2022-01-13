Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Abigail Brand (S.W.O.R.D.)

A 5-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes and Mutants, Abigail Brand has a toolkit that includes Peak Performance, Burn Notice and Brand Loyalty.

Abigail Brand calls on the S.W.O.R.D.’s space station The Peak for a debilitating assault with Peak Performance. Deal 1860 damage. Choose a basic tile to become a 2-turn Repeater tile that destroys 1 enemy AP in the chosen tile’s color. (Max level 7475 damage)

(PASSIVE) Once per turn, when a friendly Countdown or Repeater tile’s count reaches 0, destroy 1 enemy AP in the enemy’s strongest color.

With Burn Notice, Abigail Brand uses her mutant gift of flaming hands to turn the opposition to ash. Create 1 strength 118 Attack tile and a 2-turn Blue Repeater tile that removes 1 enemy Strike, Attack, or Protect tile and creates 1 strength 118 Attack tile. (Max level 474 strength for both created tiles)

Abigail Brand can always get her team the resources they need with Brand Loyalty. Create a 3-turn Yellow Countdown tile that reduces another friendly Repeater or Countdown tile to 0. (PASSIVE) Up to 3 times per turn, when a friendly Countdown or Repeater tile’s count reaches 0, Abigail Brand’s team gains a burst of 353 health. (Max level 1419 health)