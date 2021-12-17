Piecing Together Marvel Puzzle Quest: Big Wheel (Jackson Weele)

A 5-Star Rarity character with Affiliation Villains, Jackson Weele has a toolkit that includes Spin Me Right Round, Tread On Me, and Wheelhouse.

Show’s over, spokes: Big Wheel goes into overdrive and rolls over everything in his way with Spin Me Right Round. Rotate the center 2×2 block of tiles (including Locked tiles), removing any special tiles in that block, and dealing 426 damage to the enemy team. Then, Big Wheel deals 117 damage to a random enemy for each Speed Point he has. (Max level 1713 team damage, 472 damage for each Speed Point)

No need to reinvent the wheel when Big Wheel’s molybdenum steel treads can turn his target into scrap with Tread On Me. Choose a tile and rotate the 3×3 block of tiles around it (including Locked tiles) removing any Strike, Attack, and Protect tiles in that block. Deal 605 damage, plus 186 damage for every Speed Point that Big Wheel has. (Max level 2433 damage, plus 750 damage for each Speed Point)

(PASSIVE) Big Wheel tirelessly builds momentum, proving he’s not all torque with Wheelhouse. Whenever Big Wheel’s team makes a match beyond the first in a turn, Big Wheel gains 1 Speed Point. If Big Wheel has 6 or more Speed Points at the start of your turn, Big Wheel spins out, rotating the board (including Locked tiles) and dealing 422 damage per Speed Point, then reducing Speed Points to 0. (Max level 1696 damage)