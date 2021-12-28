Piecing Together Marvel Puzzle Quest - Doc Ock (No Way Home)
“Otto Octavius is a scientist with theories that could change the world. While working on a fusion experiment with a set of AI controlled tentacles, a catastrophic failure resulted in the tentacle arms being permanently fused to him and the AI partly controlling his psyche. Still a brilliant inventor, Doc Ock now uses his intelligence for more nefarious purposes and often battles Spider-Man, one of the only people who can match his shining intellect.”
Doc Ock (No Way Home) is the latest to join the ranks of Marvel Puzzle Quest!
A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Villains and Sinister Six, Doc Ock has a toolkit that includes Call to Arms, A Mind of Their Own, and Unbounded Potential.
Doc Ock coordinates his mechanical arms to launch a powerful attack on his enemies with Call to Arms. Shuffle the board, dealing 65 damage to the enemy team for each color of friendly Tentacle tile on the board, then remove all friendly Tentacle tiles. (PASSIVE) Whenever you make a Blue, Black, or Yellow match, create a Tentacle tile in that color. At the start of the turn, remove all enemy Strike, Attack, or Protect tiles in colors shared with friendly Tentacle tiles.
With A Mind of Their Own, Doc Ock hatches a cunning scheme, but his mechanical arms have their own plans in mind. Choose a pair of basic tiles to swap and convert to Tentacle tiles. (PASSIVE) At the start of the turn, if a friendly Tentacle tile shares a color with another, one of them will remake itself onto an adjacent basic tile that does not share a color with other friendly Tentacle tiles.
Otto Octavius’s contributions to science grant him immense power with Unbounded Potential. Choose a non-Yellow tile. Gain 2 AP in that tile’s color, restore 176 health, and grant a burst of 176 health to Doc Ock’s allies. If there’s a friendly Tentacle tile in that color, gain an extra 1 AP. (Max level 343 health)
RELEASE SCHEDULE
Release Events:
Story
Infinite Pursuit – Dec 30 – Jan 4
- Rewards tokens to the Infinite Pursuit Cover Pack
- Doc Ock (No Way Home) in Placement rewards
Unstable Iso-8 – Jan 3 – 7
- Doc Ock (No Way Home) in Progression rewards
Welcome to S.H.I.E.L.D. – Jan 2 – 7
- Doc Ock (No Way Home) shards in Progression rewards
- Rewards tokens to the Doc Ock & Foes vault
Versus
Ice Breaker – Dec 30 – Jan 3
- Doc Ock (No Way Home) in Placement rewards
Love-Eight Relationship – Jan 2 – 5
- Doc Ock (No Way Home) in Progression rewards
- Rewards tokens to the Doc Ock & Foes vault
OFFERS
Doc Ock & Foes – Dec 30 – Jan 7
- 80 Item Vault
- 3x 4-Stars
- 1x Doc Ock cover
- 1x Quake 4-star cover
- 1x Random 4-Star cover
- 7x Tokens
- 1x Legendary token
- 1x Mighty Token
- 2x Heroic Tokens
- 3x Beginner Support tokens
- 6x Iso-8
- 1x 5,000 Iso-8
- 2x 2,500 Iso-8
- 3x 1,000 Iso-8
- 15x 3-Stars
- 3x Quicksilver 3-star cover
- 12x Random 3-Star covers
- 49x 2-Stars
- 10x Daken 2-star cover
- 39x Random 2-Star covers
- 3x 4-Stars
