Piecing Together Marvel Puzzle Quest: Echo (Maya Lopez)

A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliation Heroes, Echo has a toolkit that includes Anything You Can Do, Billy Club, Deadly Precision, Iron Fist of K’un-Lun, Physical Prodigy, and Undercover Expert...

With Anything You Can Do, choose which Power Echo should use in battle! Pick 1 of 3 Powers to learn: Billy Club, Deadly Precision, and Iron Fist of K’un-Lun. Learning a Power will allow Echo to use that Power in battle. Echo can only learn 1 Power at a time, but she can freely switch Powers between combat in her character page.

Echo’s Billy Club ricochets from target to target, striking her enemies with amazing accuracy. Stuns the target for 1 turn and creates a 4-turn Red Countdown tile that stuns for 1 turn, does 463 damage, and creates a new Billy Club Countdown tile. If you match it away, Echo catches her club and gains 1 Red AP. (Max level 902 damage)

With Deadly Precision, Echo lets loose a torrent of projectiles, weakening her opponent for the final blow. Destroys 3 chosen basic or Team-Up tiles and deals 695 damage. Destroyed tiles don’t deal damage or generate AP. (Max level 1353 damage)

And with Iron Fist of K’un-Lun, Echo focuses her chi to make her fists like unto a thing of iron and strikes. If the team has less than 12 Black AP, converts 5 basic tiles to Black. If the team has 12 or more Black AP, deals 741 damage instead. (Max level 1443 damage)

(PASSIVE) If she can see it she can learn it; Echo has perfect muscle recall with Physical Prodigy. Echo’s powers and matches deal 15% more damage each time a power is fired by the enemy team (up to a max of 60%). At the start of the turn, if Echo is in the front, make a Red strength 11 Strike tile. (Max level strength 22)

(PASSIVE) And with Undercover Expert, the long game is where Echo excels – her time undercover is the enemy’s undoing. Whenever you make a Match-4 or greater, Echo creates a Black or Purple enemy trap tile. When you match or destroy this tile, deal 491 damage to the enemy. (Max level 956 damage) While one of these traps is on the board, Echo takes 10% less damage from enemy matches and powers.