Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Elektra (Woman Without Fear)
The Woman Without Fear is truly not afraid of anything!
“After Matt Murdock went to jail, Elektra bought most of the property in Hell’s Kitchen and swore to protect Murdock’s community for him as the new Daredevil. Tired of switching sides and never being trusted, Elektra is using her master assassin skills in new ways to become the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen: stealing from the rich, outsmarting the wicked, and taking down the corrupt.”
Elektra (Woman Without Fear) is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!
A 5-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes and Defenders, Elektra has a toolkit that includes Audible Sai, Shadow Dance and Queen of Strategy.
Don't underestimate the effect of Audible Sai. Taking a page from the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, Elektra throws her sais like batons. Stuns the target for 1 turn and creates a 2-turn Red Countdown tile that deals 3026 damage. (Max level 12163 damage)
With her intricate Shadow Dance, instead of dodging into the shadows herself, Elektra pulls her allies into safety. Elektra converts 3 random basic Yellow tiles into Trap tiles. When Elektra or her allies would take damage and there is a Trap tile on the board, the damage is reduced by 25% and a Trap tile is destroyed, generating AP and dealing 1254 damage. (Max level 5039 damage)
In a pinch, you can always rely on the Queen of Strategy. Maximize your moves when you choose the type of enemy tile Elektra is targeting next: Attack / Strike / Protect. Steal 1 tile(s) of that type and increase strength by 17. Queen of Strategy will target that type until used again. (Defaults to Strike.) (Max level increases strength by 70)
(PASSIVE) Elektra knows what her enemies are about to do. When an enemy creates tiles of the chosen type tiles, Elektra steals 1 of those tiles.
RELEASE SCHEDULE
Store Offerings
Fearless Elektra Cover Store – Feb 10-14
- Chance to get Elektra (Woman Without Fear). Increased chances in 10x and 40x pulls
Elektra Limited Vault – Feb 17-21
- 40 Items
- 1x The Punch Line Legendary Store Token
- 1x 4-Star Echo (Maya Lopez) cover
- 3x Random 3-Star covers
- 6x Heroic tokens
- 4x 2500 Iso
- 6x 1000 Iso
- 5x 500 Iso
- 14x Two stars
The Punch Line Legendary Store – Feb 17-21
- 15% chance to get Elektra (Woman Without Fear), Shang-Chi (Origin), Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff)
- Additional Tokens can be purchased for 25 Command Points
Release Debut:
Cosmic Chaos – Feb 10-14
- Elektra (Woman Without Fear) in placement rewards
Featured Event:
Fight For Wakanda – Feb 13-18
- Elektra (Woman Without Fear) as a progression reward
Versus Tournaments:
Matchmaking – Feb 10-14
- Elektra (Woman Without Fear) shards as a placement reward
Sai Ops – Feb 13-16
- Rewards tokens to the Fearless Elektra cover store
Pick up MARVEL Puzzle Quest here. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!