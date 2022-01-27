Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Melinda May

A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Heroes and S.H.I.E.L.D., Melinda May has a toolkit that includes Sure Shot, Calculated Strike and S.H.I.E.L.D. Training.

“If I need a gun, I’ll take one.” With Sure Shot, Agent May lines up her sights and fires a few perfectly placed shots into her target. Choose 2 basic tiles. Deals 528 damage and destroys the chosen tiles. If all chosen tiles are the same color, deal 686 damage instead (destroyed tiles do not deal damage or generate AP). (Max level 1028, or 1337 damage)

Through Calculated Strike, Agent May finds the perfect opening and swiftly incapacitates her foe. Stuns the target for 1 turn(s).

(PASSIVE) Whenever an enemy returns from Stunned, create a random 2-turn Countdown tile targetting that character. While it’s on the board, that character’s matches and powers deal 111 less damage. (Max level 216 less damage)

As an agent who seeks excellence, S.H.I.E.L.D. Training is the best path to it! (PASSIVE) Agent May’s duties include overseeing the training of new recruits and ensuring they stay in one piece. Whenever an ally takes at least 18% of their total health in damage, that ally is granted a burst of 408 health. Once per turn, if an ally would deal at least 15% of the enemy’s total health in damage, that ally gains 1 AP in the strongest color. (Max level 794 health)