Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Rhino (Classic)

A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Villains and Sinister Six, Rhino has a toolkit that includes Trample, Rhino-Might! and Hide Bound.

How do you stop a charging rhinocerous? YOU DON’T. With Trample, Rhino barrels through the opposition, dealing 46 damage to the enemy team and destroying a random 3×3 block of tiles. If Rhino was in front, also stun a random enemy for 1 turn. (Destroyed tiles don’t deal damage or generate AP.) (Max level 90 damage)

Might is right, and then there's Rhino-Might! Rhino explodes onto the scene like a wrecking ball. Rhino deals 330 damage, creates 2 strength 24 Fortified Protect tiles, and 2 strength 5 enemy Strike tiles.

(PASSIVE) Whenever an enemy Strike, Attack, or Protect tile is matched or destroyed, Rhino deals 133 damage and jumps to the front. (Max level 644 damage/strength 46 Protect/strength 9 Strike/259 damage)

You need a pretty thick skin to deal with Super Heroes, and Hide Bound provides just that. (PASSIVE) Rhino takes 15% less damage from enemy powers. Friendly Protect tiles are 6% more effective for Rhino if he is in front. Rhino’s Green, Blue, and Black base match damage is increased by 50%.