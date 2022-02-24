Games
Published February 24, 2022

Piecing Together MARVEL Puzzle Quest: Rhino (Classic)

This rampagin' Rhino can't be stopped!

by Marika Hashimoto

"Aleksei Sytsevich was a street-level thug who agreed to an experimental procedure that increased his strength and bonded his skin to a tough, rhinoceros-like hide. Shrugging off bullets and single-handedly taking down buildings, he charges ahead with his villainous purposes as the infamous Rhino!"

Rhino (Classic) is the latest to join the ranks of MARVEL Puzzle Quest!

A 4-Star Rarity character with Affiliations Villains and Sinister Six, Rhino has a toolkit that includes Trample, Rhino-Might! and Hide Bound.

How do you stop a charging rhinocerous? YOU DON’T. With Trample, Rhino barrels through the opposition, dealing 46 damage to the enemy team and destroying a random 3×3 block of tiles. If Rhino was in front, also stun a random enemy for 1 turn. (Destroyed tiles don’t deal damage or generate AP.) (Max level 90 damage)

Might is right, and then there's Rhino-Might! Rhino explodes onto the scene like a wrecking ball. Rhino deals 330 damage, creates 2 strength 24 Fortified Protect tiles, and 2 strength 5 enemy Strike tiles.

(PASSIVE) Whenever an enemy Strike, Attack, or Protect tile is matched or destroyed, Rhino deals 133 damage and jumps to the front. (Max level 644 damage/strength 46 Protect/strength 9 Strike/259 damage)

You need a pretty thick skin to deal with Super Heroes, and Hide Bound provides just that. (PASSIVE) Rhino takes 15% less damage from enemy powers. Friendly Protect tiles are 6% more effective for Rhino if he is in front. Rhino’s Green, Blue, and Black base match damage is increased by 50%.

Release Events:

Story

Honor Among Thieves – February 24 – March 1

  • Rewards tokens to the Honor Among Thieves Cover Pack
  • Rhino (Classic) in Placement rewards

Operation Spider Silk – February 28 – March 4

  • Rhino (Classic) in Progression rewards

Welcome to S.H.I.E.L.D. – February 27 – March 4

  • Rhino (Classic) shards in Progression rewards
  • Rewards tokens to the Rhino & Foes vault

Versus

Web 2.0 – February 24 – 28

  • Rhino (Classic) in Placement rewards

Crash Course – February 27 – March 2

  • Rhino (Classic) in Progression rewards
  • Rewards tokens to the Rhino & Foes vault

Offers

Rhino & Foes – February 24 – March 4

  • 80 Item Vault
    • 3x 4-Stars
      • 1x Rhino cover
      • 1x Blob (Modern) cover
      • 1x Random 4-Star cover
    • 7x Tokens
      • 1x Legendary token
      • 1x Mighty Token
      • 2x Heroic Tokens
      • 3x Beginner Support tokens
    • 6x Iso-8
      • 1x 5,000 Iso-8
      • 2x 2,500 Iso-8
      • 3x 1,000 Iso-8
    • 15x 3-Stars
      • 3x Spider-Man (Classic) cover
      • 12x Random 3-Star covers
    • 49x 2-Stars
      • 10x Captain Marvel (Ms. Marvel) cover
      • 39x Random 2-Star covers

 

