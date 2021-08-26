Piecing Together Marvel Puzzle Quest: Shang-Chi (Origin)

A 5-Star Rarity character with affiliations Heroes, Avengers, and Team Iron Man, Shang-Chi (Origin) has a toolkit that includes Vital Balance, Deadly Hands, and River of Blows!

Disciplined breathing keeps energy flowing through Shang-Chi’s body in times of intense exertion as he uses Vital Balance. Destroys 3 chosen basic or Team-Up tiles. Shang-Chi restores 576 health for each Combo Point he has. (Destroyed tiles deal damage but do not gain AP). (Max level restores 2317 health)

When properly trained, the bare hand is as powerful as any weapon. Deadly Hands converts a chosen basic or Team-Up tile into a Critical tile. For every 5 Combo Points he has, Shang-Chi converts one of the basic tiles surrounding the chosen tile to a Charged tile.

With River of Blows (PASSIVE), Shang-Chi maintains a relentless flow of attacks. Whenever Shang-Chi’s team makes a Red or Purple match, he gains a Combo Point (Up to 10). Each Combo Point increases Shang-Chi’s match damage by 74. If Shang-Chi ends a turn without his team having made a Red or Purple match he loses all Combo Points. (Max level 298 damage)