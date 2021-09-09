Piecing Together Marvel Puzzle Quest: The Hydra Stomper (Steve Rogers)

A 4-Star Rarity character with affiliation Heroes, The Hydra Stomper has a toolkit that includes The Front Line, Engine of War, and Stomp.

He isn’t on the front line; he is The Front Line. (PASSIVE) Convert 2 basic tiles of the enemy team’s weakest color to strength 41 friendly Protect tiles. (Max level strength 79) The Hydra Stomper cannot be Stunned and if Peggy Carter is an ally, neither can she.

The Hydra Stomper armor’s power source is as enduring as the resolve of its pilot with Engine of War. (PASSIVE) The first time The Hydra Stomper makes a non-Team-Up match each turn, destroy 1 friendly and enemy AP in that color and create a 3-turn Countdown tile that generates 4 AP in that color. If the match was made against a Villain, the Countdown tile generates 5 AP instead.

The Hydra Stomper makes a big impact on the battlefield, literally, with Stomp. Destroys 4 random enemy, basic, or Team-Up tiles. For the rest of this turn any new Black tiles that fall are 3-turn Countdown tiles that deal 185 damage. (Destroyed tiles deal damage, but do not gain AP.) (Max level 361 damage)