Marvel Games Round-Up: The Disney+ Day Celebration Continues with One Month of Disney+ On Us!

November 12 was Disney+ Day – the official anniversary of the launch of Disney+ as a streaming service! We’re so excited to have our Marvel Games collaborators at various video game development studios and publishers join us for the celebration!

Here’s a rundown of how players in the US and Canada can get one month of Disney+ on us. And a reminder for those who have yet to redeem their codes – go do it before time runs out!

All of the offers below run until December 31, 2021 and all Disney+ gift subscription codes must be redeemed by January 31, 2022.