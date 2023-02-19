Sam Wilson's Captain America Soars Into the Fortnite Item Shop

Sam Wilson's Captain America has what it takes to wield the shield, which makes him the latest, greatest addition to the Fortnite Item Shop!

Starting today, February 18, Cap has soared into the Fortnite Item Shop for a limited time, and he's geared up and ready for battle. The Captain America—Sam Wilson (MCU) Outfit comes with Cap’s Shield, which is both a Back Bling and a Pickaxe. Additionally, the EXO-7 Falcon Wings Glider—a fresh recreation by the Wakandan Design Group—is also available.