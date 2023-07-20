SDCC 2023: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Showcases New Story Trailer at San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Watch the new trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 now! Plus more announcements from the Hall H panel at SDCC!
Spider-Men were the talk of the town as San Diego Comic-Con 2023 kicked off Day 1 with an exclusive panel in Hall H: Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Symbiotic Relationships!
Insomniac Games’ creative director Bryan Intihar, game director Ryan Smith, narrative director Jon Paquette, and senior art director Jacinda Chew were joined by actors Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker), Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales), Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson), and Tony Todd (Venom), along with VP & creative director Bill Rosemann from Marvel Games, as they discussed the upcoming PlayStation 5 game Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Hall H was buzzing with excitement as Insomniac Games revealed their take on the monstrous Venom and how the symbiote plays a role in the sequel to the hit PlayStation games Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The energy of the crowd reached another level when the new story trailer was revealed—see the video that everyone went wild over!
Peter Parker and Miles Morales return for an exciting new adventure where they swing, jump, and utilize the new Web Wings to travel across Marvel’s New York. Players can experience switching between both Spider-Men throughout the story, each with their own epic powers, as the iconic villain Venom threatens to destroy their lives, their city, and the ones they love.
Fans were not only treated to new video and never-before-seen images from the game, but were the first to hear about a Limited Edition Bundle with an exclusive PS5 console!
Get the PlayStation®5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle with a bold symbiote takeover design, available from September 1, 2023. This bundle includes a PS5 console with Limited Edition console covers, a Limited Edition DualSense wireless controller, a voucher for a digital copy of the game, and pre-order incentive items. (Account for PlayStation Network and internet connection required to redeem voucher. Redeem code when game is available on October 20, 2023.)
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition accessories can also be purchased separately, including the DualSense® Wireless Controller – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition, PlayStation®5 Console Covers – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition, and PlayStation®5 Digital Edition Console Covers – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition.
Collectors take note, because Mondo also surprised fans with the announcement of Marvel's Spider-Man 2's original soundtrack on vinyl. One thing we know for sure, we're definitely going to be playing this OST on heavy rotation—so don't miss the chance to own it on record!
Spidey fans, what do you think of the latest reveals from the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 panel at SDCC?
For the latest news on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, follow Marvel Games on Twitter!
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases October 20th, 2023 only on PlayStation 5. Pre-Order the title now on PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct or your friendly neighborhood retailer!
Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! San Diego Comic-Con 2023 runs Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23.