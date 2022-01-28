The Green Goblin Glides into Fortnite in Search of Spider-Man
Green Goblin, Spider-Man’s greatest foe, glides onto the Fortnite Island. Get his Outfit or the entire Green Goblin Set. Find him in the Fortnite Item Shop.
He won't rest until he's destroyed Spider-Man. Tipped off by the towering Daily Bugle, the Green Goblin has followed Spider-Man to the Fortnite Island. Get the Green Goblin Outfit and more Green Goblin Set items in the Item Shop starting now!
With his costume based on a nightmare, it’s only appropriate the other Green Goblin items fit the bill. Only available from January 27 - February 5, see the Green Goblin Set to find what's in his bag of tricks!
Grab all the Green Goblin items in the Shop besides the Outfit:
- Pumpkin Bomb Back Bling (sold with the Outfit): Made in a convenient "DESTROY EVERYTHING!!!!" size.
- Pumpkin P'axe: Practical? No. But staying on theme is so important for a Super Villain.
- Goblin Glider: The electromagnetism of this Glider keeps the rider’s feet locked on.
- Arm the Pumpkin! Emote: Beware the deadly pumpkin! Hope you brought enough to share...
Players can purchase the Outfit (+ Back Bling), Pickaxe, Glider, Emote individually or as part of the Green Goblin Bundle. This bundle additionally includes the Attack of the Goblin Loading Screen:
Does he make you smile? Forget it!
The rivalry between Spider-Man and the Green Goblin continues on the Island. Don’t own the Spider-Man Outfit but want it in your collection? This Outfit’s featured in the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass!
Prepared with plenty of ready-to-share explosive pumpkins, this evil genius is one cackle away...Battle as Green Goblin in Fortnite now!
Keep following Marvel in Fortnite for the latest drops coming your way!