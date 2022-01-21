The Two Hawkeyes: Clint Barton and Kate Bishop Take Aim in Fortnite

Ready with trick arrows for any occasion—the two Hawkeyes have set their sights on victory!

Former Avenger Hawkeye (a.k.a. Clint Barton) and his archer superfan-turned-partner Kate Bishop have their eyes on the Fortnite Island. And these are just two of the items from the new Hawkeye Set!

“Being a Super Hero is amazing. Everyone should try it.” Check out the Clint Barton and Kate Bishop Outfits below! Available from January 20-29.