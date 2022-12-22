Try These Holiday Recipes Inspired by 'Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales'

Tamales and pasteles are traditional Latin American dishes often made around the holidays. While they may look similar, they are made with different ingredients and have different textures. Tamales are typically made with corn and the dough boiled, while pasteles use green plantain or yuca, and the dough is steamed. Both can be filled with meat, vegetables, or cheese. Check out our tamales recipe below, but don’t forget to try pasteles the next time you get a chance!

Shredded Beef Tamale with Avocado Crema

EPCOT® Festival of the Holidays

Makes 12 Tamales

BEEF FILLING

1 medium onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 cup beef broth

1 (15 ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons salt

2 pound beef chuck roast or brisket

TAMALES

12 dried corn husks

1 3/4 cup masa flour

1/4 cup lard or vegetable shortening

1/2 tablespoon salt

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

1-2 cups warm beef stock

CORN SALSA

1 cup frozen corn, thawed

1 medium tomato, diced

1/4 cup diced red onion

1 jalapeno, seeded and diced

1/4 cup diced green pepper

1/4 cup lime juice

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

CILANTRO LIME RICE

1 1/2 cups water

1 cup basmati rice

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons lime juice

AVOCADO CREMA

1 avocado, diced

1/2 cup sour cream

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons lime juice

FOR BEEF FILLING:

Place onions, peppers, diced tomatoes, and beef stock in the bottom of a slow cooker. In a small bowl, mix garlic, tomato paste, onion powder, ground cumin, chili powder, dried oregano, ground coriander, cayenne pepper, and salt to form a paste. Rub paste on all sides of the roast. Place in slow cooker. Cook on low for 8 hours, until beef shreds easily with a fork. Shred the beef and stir with vegetables and liquid. Set aside to cool.

FOR TAMALES:

Place corn husks in a large bowl. Cover with boiling water and soak for 2 hours. Drain and set aside. Place masa flour, lard, salt, and baking powder in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Mix on low speed until lard is evenly distributed throughout the masa. Add warm beef broth, 1/2 cup at a time, until mixture resembles smooth mashed potatoes. Place one corn husk, concave side up on a plate. Place 2 heaping tablespoons of the masa flour mix in the center of the corn husk. Press with fingers to evenly layer, keeping dough about 1/2 inch from the sides and 2 inches from the top and bottom of the corn husk. Place one level tablespoon of the beef filling in the center of the dough. Bring the sides of the corn husk up to meet, pinching the dough to seal, then roll into a cylinder, folding the bottom and top towards the seam. Place tamale seam side down in a steamer basket. Repeat with remaining corn husks, making sure not to have more than 2 layers of tamales. Add a few inches of water to a large stock pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Place steamer basket inside of pot. Steam tamales for 90 minutes, checking occasionally to see if more water is needed, until tamales start to separate from the corn husk. Set aside.

FOR CORN SALSA:

Combine corn, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, green pepper, lime juice, cilantro, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Set aside.

FOR CILANTRO LIME RICE:

Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add rice and 1/2 teaspoon salt, return to a boil. Reduce heat to medium. Simmer uncovered for 12 minutes, until water is absorbed and rice is tender. Stir in lime juice and cilantro. Add additional 1/2 teaspoon of salt, if needed.

FOR AVOCADO CREMA:

Place avocado, sour cream, cilantro, salt, and lime juice in a food processor. Blend until smooth. Set aside.

TO SERVE:

Evenly divide rice among 4-6 plates. Unwrap tamales and place on top of rice. Top with corn salsa and avocado crema.

Cook’s Note: To prepare beef filling in the oven, place onions peppers, diced tomatoes, and beef stock in the bottom of a roasting pan. Wrap seasoned beef in parchment, then seal with foil and place on top of vegetables. Cook at 300°F for 3 hours, until meat shreds with a fork.

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

Always use caution when handling sharp objects and hot contents.

Please supervise children who are helping or nearby.

This recipe has been converted from a larger quantity in the restaurant kitchens.

The flavor profile may vary from the restaurant’s version.

Enjoy these delicious recipes and happy holidays from Marvel and DisneyEats!

