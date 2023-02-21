Tune into the Livestream of Marvel's Midnight Suns for the Venom DLC

The time for Redemption is at hand! Join the Firaxis Team as they’re feeling as Ravenous as Venom to show you his brutal abilities in our latest Developer Livestream for Marvel's Midnight Suns.

Tune into the livestream today, February 21 on Twitch and YouTube from 10AM PST / 1PM EST!

Hear all about the second DLC as we dive into Missions with Venom and explore his special moveset and functionality. We'll also sit down with writer Ben Reeves who will chat about writing for Venom and answer some fan questions about writing for a game like Midnight Suns. Keep watching to learn all about the new Abbey upgrades, as well as new costumes on the way!

Catch the livestream to hear all the latest additions to the game!

If you also want to catch up on the first DLC, check out the previous Developer Livestream and be sure to check out the trailer with your one and only Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool!

